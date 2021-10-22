Modular Group Investments (MGI) Completes Acquisition of Barton Windows

Modular Group Investments Limited (MGI), a rapidly growing group focused on acquiring businesses around the off-site manufacturing sector has completed another acquisition this year with the purchase of the entire share capital of Barton Windows Limited, a 35-year-old aluminium fenestration business based in Barton-upon-Humber North Lincolnshire.

The latest acquisition continues to diversify MGI’s customer base and adds huge synergistic value to the group whilst also complementing MGI’s existing aluminium product portfolio of cladding and decking branded ‘Euralite’ launched only last month.

The transaction closed on 14 October 2021. MGI were advised by Hempsons (legal).

Michael Garratt,founder/CEO at MGI said: “I am pleased to add Barton to our group and look forward to future acquisitions that can add huge strategic value. This opportunity significantly increases our aluminium product portfolio which will better serve our customer needs. We are delighted to be working with the experienced team at Barton and look forward to a promising future together”

Nick Cowley, MGI Group MD commented: Barton Windows provides MGI with a new route to market and customer base within construction. The products supplied by Barton interfaced with our own Euralite aluminium system will create a complete envelope system for our clients, providing them a total solution from a dependable supplier.

Chris Butters,Chair at MGI stated: Barton represents a timely acquisition and is highly accretive to earnings due to the organic growth opportunities that are available between our subsidiary operations, once integrated these will represent a strong product portfolio for customers and a broader-base for our colleagues to work within. This is a logical deal that integrates businesses with good legacy characteristics and a proactive approach to customer expectations. For more information, please contact michael@modulargroupinvestments.co.uk