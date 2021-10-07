Orion Construction Makes Leadership Changes

Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction’s CEO Roger Rehkopf has announced he is “passing the baton” as company president, while remaining CEO of the commercial construction contractor. Rehkopf has appointed VP of Pre-Construction Brad Walsh as the company’s president.

In addition to Walsh, Rehkopf made the following other appointments: Kathy Ringnalda, controller and office manager, as CFO; DuWayne Johnson, senior project manager, as VP Multi-Family; and Jeff Smigielski, senior project manager, as VP Construction and Logistics.

“For over a decade, I have had the privilege to be part of the driving force behind constructing many of the successful businesses, entertainment and dining establishments throughout the city of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland, Lansing, Flint and beyond,” said Rehkopf. “While I will continue to remain CEO of Orion Construction, I trust that, under Brad’s leadership, the company will continue to thrive in enhancing Michigan’s cityscapes well into the future.”

Rehkopf joined Orion Construction as part owner in 2014. With more than 35 years of experience in construction project management and business development, he has a strong background in architectural design and design build projects.

Walsh joined Orion in 2015 as project manager with multi-faceted experience within the commercial construction industry. His construction knowledge spans commercial, municipal and industrial projects comprising of government, university and healthcare projects nationwide. Under his supervision and leadership, Walsh has overseen the completion of several mid-rise, mixed-use and multi-family projects, including Heritage Place, Rivers Edge and Gateway at Belknap Apartments. Additionally, he managed the construction process of many notable restaurants in downtown Grand Rapids, such as Wheelhouse, Holiday Bar, and Linear Restaurant, and Corner Bar in Rockford.

“Roger has been an outstanding company president of Orion Construction throughout the past seven years, and through his leadership and vision, has contributed to the creation of much of the region’s commercial landscape,” Walsh said. “I am honored to fill Roger’s shoes as Orion’s new company president and continue to grow our footprint in West Michigan and beyond.”

Since its founding in 2000, Orion Construction has managed many distinguishable multi-family, high-rise and mixed-use construction projects in the entertainment, dining, education, community, healthcare, and hotel and conference industries. Notable projects include: The Warner Building, 20 Monroe Live, Venue Tower, Spectrum Health Bridgewater, and Arena Place in downtown Grand Rapids; Hyatt Place in Lansing; MSU Student Village in East Lansing; Blue Water Convention Center, and Baker College in Port Huron; Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) in Marysville; and The Lodge and Alpine Student Housing in Allendale.