Over 40,000 heat pump installers could be trained per year: Secretary of State welcomes new training course

Secretary of State Welcomes Ground-breaking New Training Course Launched by Heat Pump Association

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP, has welcomed the launch of a new training course that will overhaul the route to becoming a heat pump installer in the UK.

The Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a green industrial revolution, published in November 2020, outlined a target to install 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028 as part of ambitions to create green jobs whilst making strides towards net zero by 2050.

The new training course, launched by the Heat Pump Association, aims to equip the heating industry with the additional skills needed to deliver on this target and deliver low carbon heat to hundreds of thousands of British homes.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

“The Government is absolutely committed to working with industry to drive down the costs of heat pumps over time so they are increasingly affordable for consumers.

“While heat pumps are fast becoming a natural option for households, we need to ensure we have enough skilled tradespeople to hit our target of 600,000 installations each year by 2028 – so the Heat Pump Association setting up this training scheme is absolutely critical in this endeavour.

“Today’s news is a great example of how government and industry can work together to accelerate progress and create the high-skilled jobs needed to make homes greener and more energy efficient.”

The new course will be available for bookings across 38 training centres spread across the UK, with the ability to train over 40,000 installers each year across the HPA membership alone at maximum capacity.

Phil Hurley, Chair of the Heat Pump Association, said:

“Today’s launch is a landmark achievement and the HPA is proud to have worked hard with others across industry to bring this new heat pump training pathway to life.

When we laid out our vision to government last year, we recognised our role in delivering training and skills, and we have successfully achieved this whilst working in constructive partnership with the Secretary of State and his team.

“The heat pump industry is now fully equipped to lead the way in transforming the way homes are heated to reduce carbon and lower energy bills.

“Importantly, we are also supporting plans to build back better through upskilling existing heating installers so that they are equipped with the tools and skills they need to allow consumers to access heat pumps as a solution to decarbonise their homes.”



Further details on how heating industry professions can find and book a course can be found in the notes to editors.