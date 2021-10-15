PLANNING APPROVAL SECURED FOR NEW BUSINESS PARK NEXT TO WORCESTERSHIRE PARKWAY

PLANS for the first phase of a 10-acre business park next to Worcestershire Parkway Station, submitted by the UK property developer, Godwin Developments, have been approved today (Thursday, 14 October 2021) by Wychavon District Council.

Amended proposals for the scheme located in Woodbury Lane in Norton, Worcestershire, will see 2.5 acres of currently vacant land transformed into two three-storey office blocks. When completed, the development will provide c. 3,500 sq. m. of grade A office space, and include 112 private car parking spaces, including seven disabled and 12 EV charging points, 80 cycle storage spaces and 15 motorcycle parking spots. The proposals also include new tree and hedge planting to increase biodiversity on site and a new footpath link to Worcester Parkway to enable convenient access to the train station.

Businesses located on-site will benefit from excellent rail connectivity due to the development’s prime location next to the new train station, with direct routes into central London, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Bristol and Cardiff. Just a mile away from Junction 7 of the M5, it will also provide easy access to the UK’s extensive road network and fast transport connections into the airports of Birmingham and Bristol.

Matt Chandler, development director at Godwin Developments said: “We are delighted to have secured planning approval for this commercial scheme which will provide much-needed grade A office space in South Worcestershire. As a part of the local Development Plan, which is expected to deliver 5,000 homes and 50 hectares of employment land by 2041, it will provide much needed additional space for new and existing SMEs to grow and establish their presence in the West Midlands. It will also deliver flexible remote working opportunities for larger businesses who seek to create a suitable base for remote workers, living in the area.

“We would like to thank IMA Architects for designing a scheme that fits well into the local landscape, and Wychavon District Council for their support throughout the planning process.”

The application for this scheme was delivered in conjunction with planning and development consultants Avon Planning Services Ltd. For further information on Godwin Developments visit www.godwindevelopments.co.uk