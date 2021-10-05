Prolojik leads in Supersensing at this year Smart Buildings Show

Prolojik is collaborating with the Smart Building Show this year, joining the impressive list of sponsors as Sponsor of The Training Theatre and Show Catalogue, as well as showcasing the latest SuperSensing range along side SmartServer™ by Diaog.

Prolojik, which has developed an open protocol lighting control system that gives users complete control over their lit environment; control that reduces energy output and saves money, has become the catalogue and training theatre sponsor at this year’s Smart Buildings Show (ExCeL, London, 6-7 October, 2021).

Asela Rodrigo, managing director, commented, “We are thrilled to be sponsoring and supporting Smart Building Show, in partnership with Dialog, as sponsors of the catalogue and the training theatre. It is our belief that as we slowly emerge from the pandemic, the adoption of smart technology in buildings will gather pace as the benefits have become more apparent. We are looking forward to catching up with our industry colleagues; listening and presenting the latest updates in this important sector”.

Please come and visit Prolojik on stand E40.

Prolojik will also be hosting a panel discussion as well as a CPD session during the show.

Re-engaging the Workplace – Thursday 7th October – 13.00pm

This panel session looks at how to get the most out of smart tech post pandemic as well as the issues around sustainability goals and understanding the management of challenges such as limited embodied carbon in construction. The panel will be chaired by Helen Parton an architecture and interiors journalist with over 15 years experience, and on the panel will be Asela Rodrigo managing director of Prolojik, Gary Wingrove Global Real Estates Capital Projects Director at Boston Consulting Group, Martin Frohock Head of Facilities UK Global FM Compliance Lead at Arm and Jules Barker Global Director of Product at WiredScore.

Super Sensor x Smart Server – Wednesday 6th October – 15:00pm

Hosted by Asela Rodrigo and Kalim Shadam Global Sales Director at Dialog Semiconductor

this CPD looks at the different challenges to introduce enabling SMART technology in to existing legacy buildings as well as newly built environments and how this can be achieved by implementing SuperSensors and SmartServers over your existings lighting and data networks.