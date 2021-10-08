Development sales and marketing specialist business Site Sales, is on a significant growth drive throughout North London and the Home Counties, with the aim of selling 2,000 properties a year by 2025. The business is already widely known with a significant number of partnerships including Housing Associations, local councils, registered charities and developers and a proven track record in sales delivery.

Formed over two decades ago by Murray Smith, Site Sales started with just three members of staff, helping in selling land and providing sales and marketing services in London and the South-East. An ambitious, forward-thinking company, it first worked with the likes of Persimmon and Laing, before embarking on its first landmark scheme, Stratford Eye for L&Q. Fast forward 20 (+ – CHECK) years and the company now employs approximately 60 staff and has sold over 3,000 homes equating to £1.4bn worth of property over the past five years.

As part of its expansion, Site Sales has recently made several key appointments including: Emma Jefferson who joined as Partnerships Director following 6 years’ experience at New London Architecture, Crissi Russo, Sales manager who joins from LB of Southwark, Alexandra Fitzpatrick Sales Manager specialising in the customer journey, and Martin Fillery Director of Southern Home Counties. Martin joins from Complete Moves and comes with over 18 years’ experience in the industry.

Murray Smith, Founder and Managing Director, comments: “Our aim at Site Sales is to provide a full range of exemplary development, sales and marketing services to support any client in their development ambitions – across London and the Home Counties. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are pleased to have driven successful sales for a broad range of clients across both the private and affordable housing sectors. Buyer confidence is gaining strength and we are launching two big schemes in Barnet and Canning Town which will deliver over 300 units between them alone.

He continues: “The company will aim for steady growth – as well as expanding the Southern Home Counties, we will establish a Northern Home Counties division. As always, our business is fuelled by delivering a high-quality service to all our clients. Our committed staff have over 100 year’s sales experience between them, dedicated to our client’s needs.”

Over the years, Site Sales has been an integral part of the evolution of the ‘not for profit’ sector and has assisted many organisations on their individual paths into speculative development, as well as having many private developer clients. The team has worked for 20 regional councils and 14 different Housing Associations including 9 of the 12 G15 Housing Associations, working on projects with all tenures.

Murray adds: “We have worked for 24 different clients on 105 different schemes – much of our business has been repeat. Our clients know us and trust that our highly experienced and expertly trained staff will deliver above and beyond their expectations, from site acquisition to sales and aftercare.”

Historically, Site Sales has worked on numerous landmark schemes (704 units at Athletes Village, dispatched in 18 months, among many others) and continues to do so. Today, Site Sales is marketing a range of developments throughout London and the South East, including Park View Place in Tottenham, August fields, a Guinness Homes development in Newhaven, Optivo a collection of 63 mixed-tenure homes in Battle, Old Farm Place a range of homes by BexleyCo Homes in Sidcup.