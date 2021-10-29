Quintain uses Zutec to digitally deliver landmark Wembley Park Development

Multi-award-winning developer and asset owner/manager Quintain has played a central role in the urban regeneration of Wembley, North West London, undertaking construction and management of the UK’s largest build-to-rent development, the Wembley Park Estate.

Requiring a quality digital partner for the 8,500 home estate, which includes 6,044 Build-to-Rent homes to be managed by Quintain Living, it chose Zutec.

A leading asset lifecycle information and construction management software provider, Zutec has been involved in a number of key revitalisation projects in the area, including Wembley Stadium.

Zutec’s powerful technology was originally used by Quintain to review all Wembley Park’s BIM models and building information across site, to improve its knowledge of the development and be able to run it more effectively.

However, the scope of work quickly evolved…

An ambitious project to realise responsibly-built homes

Commencing in 2005, Quintain’s highly-anticipated, and widely publicised, Wembley Park Estate is UK’s largest build-to-rent development, and a central part of the redevelopment of the Northwest London Suburb where it’s located.

This new housing project, set to provide over 6,000 build-to-rent homes managed by Quintain Living, is the latest phase in a transformation project which is set to revitalise the central Wembley area.

Zutec had already been involved as the construction management technology partner for the neighbouring Wembley Stadium project. Knowing the site well,it made them a natural partner for Quintain.

Further, Quintain’s Irish team had successfully worked with Zutec on other projects so a relationship was already there on which to build.

Zutec delivers data accuracy according to an evolving brief

Originally brought on in 2018, Zutec was commissioned by Quintain to review Wembley Park’s BIM models and building information across site.

The Quintain team were impressed with the platform’s seamless functionality in its ability to collate massive amounts of data, align information to standards and regulations and categorise it according to audience.

As a result, Zutec’s role would soon evolve to cover the full-lifecycle Asset Information Management (AIM) of the development.

Protecting assets through information gathering

Zutec was also asked to support Quintain’s objective to provide a comprehensive system for ongoing facilities management of the development.

As the ongoing owner and asset manager, it was crucial Quintain delivered complete, accurate records of the construction journey to the estates team at handover.

With mountains of paperwork, drawings and certifications to log, it’s a big job, but essential, to trace back every single component within the building and how it’s been installed, tested and inspected ahead of handover.

The estates team would need an exact digital twin of the whole complex, codifying what materials and construction methods were used across the interior and exterior, from the apartments themselves, to the landscaping around it.

Without this vital information the facilities management would immediately be compromised, exposing the asset owner and end-user to multiple-risks.

Building relationships

Quintain is the ongoing owner and asset manager of the majority of Wembley Park’s residential developments, so a highest-quality, seamless and meticulous O&M handover is crucial.

Zutec’s proprietary document control and asset information management (AIM) platform has been central to delivering this ambition.

Specifically, working closely with Quintain, the Zutec team has created bespoke rules with the AIM platform of how building information is recorded, how it’s stored, presented and archived for ease of use.

This makes it easy to digest for the estates team, so they can operate according to exact requirements, giving essential peace of mind.

Improving working practices and de-risking the built environment

Zutec’s digital AIM tools not only improve working practices across construction, handover and future RMI, it will also drive an improvement in the quality of building inspections.

This makes the 24/7 facilities inspection protocol a pain-free experience, and reporting can be logged instantaneously through a smart device synched to the platform with a dedicated app.

It will also be essential to the smooth and seamless management and delivery of the scheduled renovation cycles, as well as undertaking refurbishment and refinishing between tenant leases.

At a human level, Wembley Park is a perfect example of a development designed, built and handed over according to a new, more responsible and accountable way of doing business.

A Holistic Solution

Commenting on the project, and Zutec’s role Quintain’s Information Manager Craig Stevens, says: “Asset owners and managers, and residents for that matter, rightly want to know what’s gone into the building of their property, how it was built, how it will work and how it will be maintained. It’s crucial for compliance and de-risking the asset. This requires forensic and comprehensive information gathering, and management, throughout the planning, design, and journey to create a fit-for-purpose handover to be used for correct ongoing O&M.”

