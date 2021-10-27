Race to Zero hits breakthrough targets in the built environment

Responsible for an astounding near 40% of all greenhouse gas emissions, the built environment is a driving force behind global climate change mitigation efforts. The range of actors across the sector – from architects, engineers, construction companies to asset managers – have recognised their power to act by signing up in waves to the Race to Zero through which they have committed to achieve net zero carbon by 2050 at the latest.

In the year leading up to COP, the campaign has resulted in hundreds of companies globally committing to the Race to Zero, including:

• USD 1.2 trillion real estate assets under management are part of Race to Zero.

• Percentage of construction companies in the Race to Zero doubles in the two months prior to COP26.

• Over 100 SME construction companies across 10 countries join Race to Zero.

• 2030 Breakthrough reached as 20% of Architects and Engineers join the Race to Zero.

Race to Zero is the UN-backed, global campaign to rally leadership and support from all non-state actors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery. All members are committed to the same overarching goal: halving emissions by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050 at the very latest.