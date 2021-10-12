RENDALL & RITTNER RETAIN PLATINUM ACCREDITATION

Leading property management agent, Rendall & Rittner, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a We invest in people, platinum accreditation by Investors in People. This is the highest level possible and is only achieved by 2% of organisations.

Rendall & Rittner first achieved Investors in People accreditation in 2006, and since then has continued to develop its people management practices in the pursuit of excellence. The company, which currently employs 500 members of Head Office staff and over 1,500 on-site staff, has achieved an award that matches the Platinum standard it was awarded in 2018.

Commenting on the award, Catherine Riva, Director at Rendall & Rittner, said: “This is a great result, which reflects the significant hard work of everyone in our company. From our apprentices to our team managers, and from our cleaners to our lead executives, we would not have been able to attain a Platinum standard without their commitment. At Rendall & Rittner, we aim to continuously improve and have goals of being a lead employer in the industry, offering value-added services and delivering high levels of customer care to residents across all of our developments. This tremendous news provides verification from an international awarding body that we are achieving our goals. We will continue to strive for excellence in our future work.”

Investors in People is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively in order to achieve the best results. The platinum accreditation means that policies and practices focused on supporting people are embedded in every corner of Rendall & Rittner. As a platinum company, everyone knows that they have an important part to play in the company doing well, and is always looking for ways to improve. The award demonstrates Rendall & Rittner’s ability to deploy the essential skills and effective structures required to outperform in any industry.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Rendall & Rittner. Platinum accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Rendall & Rittner in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

