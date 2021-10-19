Rosendin Selected to Build Facebook’s Mesa Data Center

Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company with a regional office in Tempe, has been selected as the electrical contractor for Facebook’s Mesa Data Center project. Rosendin will work with general contractor DPR Construction to build the data center building and site infrastructure located 20 miles east of Phoenix.

“As one of the country’s biggest electrical construction companies building complex data centers, Rosendin is proud to bring our expertise to build a secure, energy-efficient data center with reliable electrical power and communications systems,” said Rosendin CEO Mike Greenawalt. “Facebook’s Mesa Data Center is a true investment to the City of Mesa and the entire Phoenix Metro area because it shows the community’s investment in building our digital infrastructure, creating high-paying jobs, and using clean energy solutions.”

Starting immediately, Rosendin will hire 500 people including skilled electrical workers, prefabrication warehouse staff, BIM (computer modelers), estimators, project managers, and office staff. Career opportunities are available for experienced craft workers, as well as apprentices and those interested in exploring jobs in the construction industry.

“Skilled craft workers understand the value of building innovative data center projects which utilize the newest technologies, but we also want to show men and women outside the industry that there are also great paying positions with career advancements in our office,” said Ben Mlinar, Rosendin Division Manager. “Rosendin aims to be a good partner to DPR Construction and all the stakeholders on this project by providing a stable, robust workforce. We thank the IBEW Local 640 (Int’l Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), for supporting our needs.”

Construction on Facebook’s Mesa Data Center has begun in Mesa’s Elliot Road Tech Corridor. The project aims to serve as a model of energy efficiency and will be supported by 100% renewable energy from new solar energy plants, apply for LEED Gold certification, and receive credits for water restoration efforts.

To date, Rosendin has $4B portfolio of work that includes complex mission critical data center facilities for some of the largest high-tech, social media and co-location corporation in the country. Since opening a regional office in Arizona, Rosendin has built a local data center, semiconductor manufacturing facility, hotels, schools, government buildings, transportation lines, and an entertainment facility. Rosendin supports the local community and its nonprofits, including Arizona Foundation for Women, UMom New Day Centers, RISE, The Salvation Army, Junior Achievement, and St. Mary’s Food Bank.