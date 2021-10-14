RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2022 are now open for registration

After a bumper 2021, when nearly 2,000 entries from 49 countries were received, the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards 2022 are now open for registrations.



As well as offering non-competitive achievement awards – in which Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merits are awarded – entrants can bid to be crowned the winner across a range of industry sectors.



Awards entrants also gain access to a growing, worldwide community of likeminded professionals through the Awards Excellence Forum, sponsored by HSE Recruitment, a place to share and learn from best practice, enabling the improvement of health and safety systems globally, through regular events and seminars. In addition, those looking to gain the highest possible accolade can partner with high-performing entrants as part of the mentorship programme.



New for this year, is the “Inspiring Women in Safety Award”, sponsored by L’Oréal, which will be presented to an individual who has made a significant impact in the world of health, safety and wellbeing. This may relate to activities within the workplace, or by use of their skills and expertise outside of their employment. RoSPA judges will consider how nominees have been a source of inspiration and a champion for gender, diversity and inclusion.



Another key change for the RoSPA Awards in 2022, is that entrants will be asked to reflect on how they have managed health and safety issues connected to COVID-19 and identified the learning that can be brought forward. The application process will examine how organisations have supported their staff with the challenges associated with both working from home, and the reintegration to traditional workplaces after time spent away.



Julia Small, Achievements Director at RoSPA, said: “For morethan 65 years, by working with our fantastic entrants, we are driving up health and safety standards around the world, making sure more and more people leave work unharmed each and every day.



“Through the Awards Excellence Forum, entrants share how they are constantly improving their health and safety practices, and the entry process itself enables practitioners and teams to reflect and learn – and they earn points along with CPD.



“Finally, as part of ongoing commitment to improving the awards experience, we have streamlined the process for registration, which will be of particular benefit to the many organisations who enter multiple sites.



“We look forward to receiving submissions and celebrating achievements.”



The RoSPA Awards 2022 are now open for registration. Early-bird discounts are available to those registering before November 1, 2021, and there are further discounts for RoSPA members.



For more information on how to register and what the entry process involves see www.rospa.com/awards.