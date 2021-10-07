Rotpunkt, award-winning carbon neutral manufacturer of quality German kitchen furniture is delighted to announce its dynamic Ceiling Frame Extractor System makes the Kitchen LONGLIST, named a finalist for ‘Product of the Year’ at this year’s Designer Awards.

Now in its 19th year, the Designer Awards ceremony will take place at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on 12th November 2021, to celebrate the best of the best and crown its winners!

Reflecting on today’s desire to push design boundaries in blended living spaces, the Ceiling Frame Extractor System by Rotpunkt, is a best in class canopy-style storage solution that utilises the floors, walls and ceiling in the kitchen. Ideal for keeping herbs and spices in easy reach of the chef, this innovative hanging storage is designed to suspend from the ceiling to create extra shelving space and new planning options for the central island unit and built-in extractor.

How? Rotpunkt’s ceiling frame can be made full size or custom, featuring a black metal surround, shelving and electrical containment in order to make use of the 390mm apertures specially designed for statement extractor systems that are discreet yet utilitarian. As truly hybrid solution for the kitchen, canopy-style storage has opened up an entirely new design landscape that monopolises the ceiling and is geared towards extractor fans, trailing houseplants, herbs and even cookware. Drawing the eye upwards, ceiling frames not only enhance the height of the room, they are sensitive to the native architecture of the home, while emphasising the cook zone.

Matt Phillips, Head of UK Operations at Rotpunkt says: “On behalf of the Rotpunkt family worldwide, I am really pleased that we have been recognised by the Designer Awards for our innovative Ceiling Frame solution, a 2021 innovation which has received a positive response industry-wide. I am very proud that it has made the shortlist for kitchen products, especially as the line between work and play continues to merge at home, and this type of hybrid furniture is answering demand for quality kitchen living that focuses on design and artistic value.”

“With so much innovation in the kitchen sector right now, I want to take this opportunity to wish the nominees luck and we have everything crossed for winning results in November” says Matt.