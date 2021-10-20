SEGRO begins construction on innovative development to support local SMEs in Dagenham and Barking

Construction has started on an innovative, carbon-neutral development scheme at SEGRO Park Dagenham, part of the East Plus regeneration programme being delivered in partnership with the Greater London Authority.



The units at Plot 1, which will range from 1,620 to 6,730 sq ft, are being built speculatively to provide high-quality commercial space and bring business and employment opportunities to the east London regions.



The scheme provides an alternative and complementary product type to others in the East Plus portfolio but takes inspiration from the success of the Enterprise Quarter at SEGRO Park Rainham – a development that offers leases for modern industrial units to small and start-up customers and is also part of the East Plus regeneration scheme.



Once fully developed, the overall SEGRO Park Dagenham scheme will offer 1.2 million sq ft of sustainable, industrial and warehouse space in a variety of unit sizes from 1,620 to 233,000 sq ft.



In line with the Responsible SEGRO commitment to champion low carbon growth, each of the 13 units will be designed to achieve BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) ‘Very Good’ and Carbon Neutral status. Sustainability features such as battery storage, electric car charging points, roof mounted photovoltaic panels and LED lighting will also be incorporated.



The units will be available in Spring 2022.



SEGRO Park Dagenham is a new industrial park that will offer freehold, leasehold, design and build and spec build opportunities to the area. A range of accommodation and unit sizes will be provided, suitable for start-ups, traditional light industrial and urban logistics customers. The development will also support the wider regeneration of Dagenham Dock – providing relocation space for local displaced businesses, supporting housing development programmes and generating business investment and jobs within the borough. As part of the masterplan and wider regeneration, SEGRO will be bringing forward multi-levels to meet GLA’s requirements for intensification of industrial land in the area.



Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London at SEGRO said:

“We work hard to ensure that SEGRO is an integral part of the communities in which we operate, and this is a great example of how we are contributing to long-term vitality in East London by offering a wider range of real estate options for local SMEs.



“Once fully let, Plot 1 at SEGRO Park Dagenham will become a self-sustaining collective of businesses, which could generate over 1,000 jobs.



“Furthermore, working with our contractors, customers, the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham and other stakeholders we will use the development as a catalyst to maximise training and employment opportunities for the local community.”

Elsewhere at SEGRO Park Dagenham, the company recently completed a building on Plot 5 of the estate for The Capital Dairy Company. The unit provides a 20,000 sq ft design and build unit for a local occupier which is relocating from Thames Road, Barking.



SEGRO Park Dagenham is located in the south of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham, within the area currently known as Dagenham dock, which is fast becoming a first-class industrial and distribution location due to growing demand.



The site benefits from excellent road connections and close proximity to central London, with easy access to Junction 31 of the M25 in just 11 minutes and the A13 in 3 minutes. The Port of Tilbury and London Gateway Docks are a short distance away, as is Barking Intermodal Terminal which links to the country’s national rail network and HS1 to Europe.



The site also offers fast access to London City Airport and Central London via rail from Rainham and the proposed new Beam Park Station will be in proximity to the site.