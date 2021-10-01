S&P UK launches wireless AirSens CO2 monitor to help improve indoor air quality and limit spread of Covid-19

Ventilation specialists Soler & Palau Ventilation UK (S&P UK) has launched an intelligent wireless carbon dioxide monitor as part of a new range of indoor air quality sensors designed to help businesses, education and healthcare settings manage poor air quality levels and lower Covid infection risks.

S&P UK’s new AirSens range monitors ambient indoor air quality and sends a signal to ventilation systems to increase airflow rates if a spike is detected in one of three parameters: carbon dioxide (CO2), volatile organic compound (VOC) or relative humidity (RH).

AirSens comes in three versions: AirSens CO2, AirSens VOC and AirSens RH. A traffic light LED system indicates the air quality level: green (good), orange (medium) and red (poor).

The Government said in new Covid guidance this month that CO2 monitors should be used in a range of sectors and settings to help identify poorly ventilated indoor areas, take action to maximise fresh air, and reduce the risk of airborne transmission of diseases.

Lee Page, Sales Director at S&P UK, said: “We have released our AirSens range of indoor air quality (IAQ) sensors to help businesses, schools and colleges, as well as homeowners, to easily identify and take action over inadequate levels of IAQ – which is no longer just a buzzword. This will also lower the risk of spreading airborne diseases like Covid.”

The AirSens CO2 monitor can be adapted to fit any space due to its wireless technology and is designed for indoor areas where occupancy rates can change frequently.

The Health and Safety Executive has stated CO2 values in indoor areas should be at least 800ppm (parts per million) and not exceed 1500ppm. The AirSens CO2 monitor has a range of 450-2000ppm and has an in-built demand-controlled ventilation.

Lee added: “Usually CO2 monitors need to be wired back to the main air handling unit or fan – requiring additional wiring, time and effort, and costs.

“However, the AirSens CO2 monitor has the rare intelligent ability to connect to a main sensor in the hub and wirelessly access the display within the desired space. This provides a simple, reassuring and cost-effective solution for many businesses and people.

“The entire AirSens range reduces components, simplifies installation and increases savings while providing a minimalist design which can be easily integrated in different ambientes.

“They all have a wireless version, meaning they can be retrofitted very easily and quickly. They also come with a low speed and high speed as standard as well as a Building Management System (BMS) capability, making it easy to control ventilation.”

The AirSens VOC is designed for places with sporadic changes to the accumulation of substances derived from odours such as alcohols, ketones and organic acids. The AirSens RH is most efficient in highly humid areas such as bathrooms.

S&P UK Ventilation Systems is the UK subsidiary of leading global manufacturer Soler and Palau, and is the sole UK distributor of commercial, industrial and residential fans and ventilation systems.

Operating nationally, S&P UK is a leading fan, air movement and ventilation systems provider offering over 10,000 products along with technical sales support and consultancy. It is a subsidiary of Spanish owned S&P Group, whose global operations span over 90 countries and includes major R&D centres in Europe, Singapore, USA and Brazil.

For more information, visit S&P UK’s new website: www.solerpalau.co.uk