SPIE Secures fire systems maintenance win with University of Ulster

Eye on the next generation as work experience opportunities made available to University of Ulster students

SPIE UK, a subsidiary of SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, has been awarded a four-year contract to be the fire systems maintenance contractor with the University of Ulster.

The SPIE UK team will be working across all four of the university’s campuses, which are located at Magee (Derry/Londonderry), Coleraine, Jordanstown and Belfast. As part of the contract, SPIE will be conducting planned and reactive maintenance, servicing and repair of fire alarms and gas suppression on a 24/7, 365 days-a-year basis. SPIE UK will also conduct any upgrades to the fire systems as is appropriate. Already being a supplier of services to the university, the SPIE team was well placed to identify bespoke benefits that they could offer to the University of Ulster, including specific system upgrade works. The contract will run for four years, with an optional extension period of a further four years.

Working in the community…

The University of Ulster has a proud reputation for its regional community engagement and continues to make a major contribution to the economic, social, and cultural development of Northern Ireland. As part of their work with the university, SPIE will likewise be engaging in a number of community benefit pledges. These include the creation of work experience placements across technical and administrative roles for University of Ulster students, as well as participation in the university’s career events.

Jim Skivington, Divisional Managing Director, SPIE UK, said, “We are delighted to have been chosen by the University of Ulster to support them as their fire systems maintenance contractor. The team’s deep knowledge and relationship with the university were key to understanding the improvements that needed to be made. I know that that the team is also very much looking forward to supporting the university in its efforts to engage the local community and support its graduate programme, helping to develop the next generation of professionals in the built environment in Northern Ireland.”