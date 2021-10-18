St George and SEGRO enter JV to deliver their first UK multi-storey industrial development in the London Borough of Brent

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union will deliver 134,500 sq ft of light industrial space over six storeys

The development forms part of Grand Union, a vibrant new canalside neighbourhood of over 3,000 homes being delivered by St George located in Alperton, close to Park Royal

St George, a leading mixed use developer in London and member of the Berkeley Group, and SEGRO, the leading owner and developer of warehouse space, have formed a 50:50 joint venture to bring forward their first urban multi-storey industrial development in the UK as part of a major mixed use neighbourhood at Grand Union being delivered by St George in Brent, North West London.

The pioneering development will provide 134,500 sq ft of flexible light industrial space over six storeys and support up to 500 jobs and apprenticeships. The industrial development, to be called SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, is an innovative new concept for delivering multi-storey light industrial property and is designed to maximise employment space and accessibility on the 1.7-acre plot. The concept fully supports the aspirations in the GLA’s new London Plan to intensify industrial land, delivering jobs and homes as part of the regeneration of a wider brownfield site.

It forms part of Grand Union, a new canal-side destination which is being delivered by St George. The 22-acre former derelict Northfields Industrial Estate is being transformed into a vibrant new mixed-use neighbourhood in Alperton compromising 3,350 homes, 35% of which will be affordable with first residents being welcomed later this year, delivering much needed homes and jobs to the London Borough of Brent.

Grand Union will provide 10.2 acres of publicly accessible landscaped gardens, a net biodiversity gain of 240%, community centre, health centre, local supermarket and a range of onsite amenities. The new neighbourhood will also open up previously inaccessible parts of the Grand Union Canal and River Brent to the local community, creating improved routes around Grand Union and to nearby Stonebridge Park Station.

Within SEGRO V-Park Grand Union, the ground and first floors will be utilised to provide over 100 parking spaces, with electric vehicle charging points also being incorporated. The flexible industrial space is arranged over four upper levels which can be configured as up to 20 individual units offering a range of sizes, supported by shared meeting rooms, breakout areas and wellness spaces, including a green roof terrace.

The development will incorporate sustainability features such as photovoltaic cells and an internal green wall. Construction is expected to begin in Summer 2022.

SEGRO V-Park Grand Union expands SEGRO’s footprint in North West London. It is located close to Tudor Estate and Premier Park at Park Royal and will front onto the North Circular (A406), providing excellent connectivity to the M1 and M25.

Piers Clanford, Managing Director, St George Plc, said:

“Grand Union has been carefully designed with the local community to create an exciting new canalside neighbourhood, delivering high quality homes and vital jobs offering a wealth of amenities and uses within beautiful public spaces. SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a key part of the redevelopment of this complex brownfield regeneration site in bringing even further opportunity for job creation, aligning with the Borough of Brent and the GLA’s ambitions. We look forward to working with SEGRO on this exciting project.”

Alan Holland, Managing Director, Greater London at SEGRO, said:

“SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a new model for delivering much-needed light industrial space as part of mixed-use communities.

“We are strong advocates for multi-storey warehousing in some urban settings given the pressure on land supply and the need to create space that supports different types of employment. We have successfully delivered multi-storey logistics at scale in Paris and now have the opportunity at Grand Union to adapt this format for a smaller urban site.

“This regeneration project is a template for how to revitalise under-utilised industrial land to deliver much needed housing and jobs and we look forward to working with the GLA, London Borough of Brent and St George to bring forward these exciting plans.”

Councillor Shama Tatler, Lead Member for Regeneration, Property and Planning at London Borough of Brent, said:

“SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a welcome addition to the borough. Not only will it support hundreds of new jobs during its creation, but it will also provide high quality industrial floorspace suitable for operating in the light industrial industry. V-Park will attract a range of occupiers – from start-up to more established businesses.

“Later this year we will be welcoming our first residents to Grand Union as part of our partnership with St George and we look forward to seeing them settle into their new homes as the development transforms into a thriving place to live, work and connect.”

Jules Pipe, Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills at the Greater London Authority, said:

“SEGRO V-Park Grand Union is a very welcome, innovative approach to industrial intensification that will form part of an exciting new mixed-use development in London. The development will provide high quality homes, whilst creating much needed industrial workspace for a rich variety of small businesses that will create hundreds of jobs in the community. We are looking forward to SEGRO and St George delivering a new, vibrant, mixed-use scheme that will bring affordable homes and jobs to Brent”.