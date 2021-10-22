STATE-OF-THE-ART FLOUR MILL PROJECT COMPLETES

A BRAND-NEW state-of-the-art flour mill and warehouse – the largest to be constructed in the UK in recent years – has been completed for GR Wright & Sons in Harlow, Essex, by Clegg Food Projects, specialists in the construction of food and drink facilities.

Clegg Food Projects was appointed as the principal contractor for the project, responsible for the overall design and construction of the mill and warehousing facility. This included extensive ground preparation, the civil and structural build, and the installation of the specialist processing and milling equipment.

With work initially beginning on site in December 2018, the project was separated into three phases. First the construction of the mill, warehouse, and the sites mechanical and electrical services, secondly the wheat and flour silo installations, and finally the milling processing and packing equipment installation.

The completed development, which spans across six floors and is more than 30m tall, includes the latest in milling processing and packaging technologies – which was provided by Buhler – and will help to future-proof the business as it continues to build on its successes.

Oliver Jenkins, business development manager at Clegg Food Projects, said: “We’re delighted to have completed the mill for one of the UK’s leading millers. It has been a fantastic project to be involved with on many levels. Working with a family-owned business steeped in history has been a privilege and knowing that this new facility will support their future growth is very rewarding.”

James Wright, production director at GR Wright & Sons, said: “This new facility will not only allow us to continue as one of the UK’s leading flour mills, but will also help us to attract talented individuals to join the sector. With flour being a key ingredient in nearly 30% of all grocery products on supermarket shelves, we have experienced an increased demand over the last few years, so this development will help us to fulfil the nation’s requirements for years to come.”

GR Wright & Sons is London’s only family-owned flour mill and has more than 150 years’ experience and expertise producing a wide variety of flour choices and bread mixes. With roughly 12 million loaves of bread, two million pizzas and ten million cakes made in Britain each day, this new facility is one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

Clegg Food Projects – part of the Clegg Group – has more than 40 years’ experience in the food and drink sector. Headquartered in Nottingham, the firm works nationally and internationally with household brands to design and build top quality manufacturing facilities.

