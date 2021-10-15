STUDY INN ADDS MD OF DEVELOPMENTS TO ITS SENIOR MANAGEMENT BOARD

Study Inn Group, the luxury hotel-style student accommodation owner, developer, and operator, are pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Liversage to head up the development arm of the group’s business.

Simon brings over thirty years’ residential and student sector experience in hands-on delivery of development projects specialising in overall commercial management, procurement, contractual arrangements, and handover to operating teams.

Commenting on the appointment, Kieran Leahy, director at Study Inn, said: “We created the Study Inn platform to deliver secure asset backed investments with strong and resilient income streams. This Senior Management Board have been specifically selected to cover our in-house activities of: Research, Acquisitions, Finance, Design, Development, and Operations, and substantially increase our capacity to deliver the Group’s objectives. We couldn’t be happier with Simon’s appointment to complete the team”.

Simon added: “I am delighted to have joined such a forward-thinking company with an exceptional track record, a successful business strategy, and clear potential for growth. The Management Board are empowered to deliver and will continue the group’s objective of creating and maturing ‘best in class portfolios’ in prime UK locations.