Support for Heat Pumps Will Boost Confidence and Drive Growth

The Heat Pump Association warmly welcomes the launch of the UK’s Heat and Buildings Strategy today in the hope that it will encourage exceptional market growth over the next few years.

The Heat and Buildings Strategy published today (Tuesday 19th October) has unveiled phased out dates for the installation of fossil fuel heating, increased funding support for households purchasing heat pumps, and the rebalancing of environmental levies on electricity, all of which will be vital to growing the heat pump market and reducing emissions from our homes.

Chair of the Heat Pump Association, Phil Hurley said:

“The heat pump industry warmly welcomes these bold steps forward. The industry in the best shape it has ever been, with sales this year already double those seen ever before.

“This announcement is timed perfectly to take advantage of the Heat Pump Association’s recently launched training course, with the industry now ready to retrain the UK’s army of installers with the capacity to train up to 40,000 per year, to ensure consumers can find a suitably trained and skilled heat pump installer when they need one.

“Today’s announcement will give industry and installers a huge confidence boost that now is the time to scale-up and retrain in preparation for the mass roll out of heat pumps, as well as making heat pumps more affordable, so all consumers can soon access and enjoy the benefits of reliable low carbon heating that stands the test of time.”

Key highlights for the heat pump industry include:

The extension of the Clean Heat Grant scheme. Going beyond earlier proposals, the scheme will now run for three years from April 2022 with an increased funding pot of £450 million. Consumers will receive government grants of up to £5,000 for the purchase of heat pumps.