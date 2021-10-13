Swimwear, lingerie and clothing brand, Pour Moi, commences fit-out to luxury new offices in Brighton

Pour Moi, the rapidly growing lingerie, swimwear and clothing brand, has commenced a comprehensive, quarter of a million-pound, fit-out project to its new head office in Brighton. The work is being carried out by BRAC Contracts, which also completed the transformation of the building in Black Lion Street, including the construction of a new, two-storey rooftop extension that Pour Moi is leasing from DTZ Investments on a ten-year agreement.

Work on the 1,000 m² project is focused on the transformation of the fourth floor to provide office space with work including the installation of stud partition walls, glass partitions, full M and E installation and a kitchen and tea points. The fifth floor, which boasts a stunning roof terrace with far reaching views over the Brighton coastline, will include a bar area for entertaining and product launches and a bespoke photographic studio area. BRAC Contracts has partnered with Brighton-based Axiom Architects on the project.

Pour Moi was established in Macclesfield in 2005 and set-up its head office in Brighton in 2017. It has subsequently grown its headcount ten-fold from five employees to 50 and with further growth anticipated, it needed a new base from which to realise this growth. Michael Thomson, CEO and Founder of Pour Moi, explains:

“Moore House on Black Lion Street offers our growing business a unified balance between the fourth floor being used as a functional workspace and the fifth floor offering space to entertain, with the bonus of outside space.

“Not to mention the enviable location just minutes from the seafront, which collectively sold this building to us as somewhere that we wanted to grow our fabulous brand.”

Completion of the project is anticipated by mid-November and Adam Clark, MD at BRAC Contracts, concludes:

“Having worked with the building owners, DTZ Investments, on the refurbishment of the existing building and the two-storey airspace extension, it was an honour to be chosen by Pour Moi to carry out the refit work – not least of all because the team there commented on the quality of our previous work.

“Having been involved with this building over the entirety of its transformation, the BRAC team is looking forward to seeing how Pour Moi brings the new areas to life.”