Home-buyers looking for village life within a commutable distance of Nottingham, Mansfield, Hucknall and the M1 motorway should make tracks to Forest Park and explore the exciting new show homes now open at the latest development from award-winning Midlands-based developer Taggart Homes.

With a total of 45 detached and semi-detached three and four-bedroomed spacious homes, Forest Park sits proudly in a prominent location in the welcoming village of Annesley.

Properties are now on sale in phase two, with phase one selling out within two months of launch in June 2021 after a flurry of interest – prices begin at £250,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home, falling within the East Midlands Help to Buy threshold of £261,900.

“These outstanding new homes are perfectly-designed for modern family living, each with their own private garden and off-road parking. Close to commutable locations, including Nottingham city centre, Mansfield and Hucknall, these homes are surrounded by rolling Nottinghamshire countryside, close to Newstead Abbey, woodland walks and every amenity for family living,” said Dale Brewster, branch manager at exclusive selling agents Pygott & Crone in Nottingham.

Annesley has a number of shops, including a Co-op supermarket, a medical centre, an Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ primary school and the Sherwood Business Park, home to more than 70 established local companies. Nearby secondary schools include the mixed 11 to 18 National Church of England Academy, also rated ‘Good’.

With easy access to Junction 27 of the M1, Forest Park is situated to the west of Derby Road, which runs north-south through the village, at the junction with Forest Road. It is 11 miles north-west of Nottingham, four miles south-west of Mansfield and four miles from Hucknall.

“We are thrilled to be part of this notable project which is helping to revitalise the former coal-mining community of Annesley. Forest Park has been built on the site of a vacant and derelict working men’s club, bringing much-needed new homes to the village. Our commitment to the community demonstrates our investment in the future of the area as a thriving location popular with families and commuters,” added Michael Taggart, CEO at Taggart Homes.

The new homes at Forest Park are strikingly contemporary, with open-plan living/dining/kitchen areas, en-suite bathrooms and energy-efficiency to the fore. Homebuyers can choose from a range of high-specification fixtures and fittings to customise their new home.

Exclusive selling agent Pygott and Crone welcome prospective buyers to their show home weekend taking place 30th and 31st October, with incentives available for purchasers.