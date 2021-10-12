Terra Secures a Hybrid Agreement to Promote and Part-Purchase 49-Acres of the Swindon New Eastern Villages Allocation

Terra Strategic has entered into a hybrid agreement to promote and part-purchase a 19.7 Ha (49-acre) land parcel to the east of Swindon, which forms part of the New Eastern Villages (NEV) allocation. The site could accommodate up to 280 high quality new homes.

The land – which lies north of Redlands Farm – forms part of the wider context of the NEV Local Plan allocation for 8,000 homes, 40 Ha of employment space, a secondary school and primary schools, together with health, retail and leisure facilities, across a total area of 724 Ha. Significant new transport infrastructure is also planned as part of the NEV strategic development, with the Southern Connector Road now under construction to establish a new 1.5-mile-long link to the existing Commonhead Roundabout and Pack Hill.

Terra has appointed Savills to undertake pre-application work with Swindon Borough Council, which includes a request for the Council to adopt an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion, to determine whether the proposal is EIA development. In 2022, Terra will be looking to progress an application to bring the site forward and implement further delivery of the New Eastern Villages. It is intended that the first phase will be undertaken by Terra’s sister business Hayfield; a five-star housebuilder, which has a live development of luxury homes in nearby Broad Blunsdon.

James O’Shea, Managing Director of Solihull-based Terra Strategic said: “We are pleased to have secured land within the New Eastern Villages allocation to bring forward high quality new homes in this vast new community. Terra’s sister company Hayfield has already established a reputation in the Swindon area, with Hayfield Wood in Broad Blunsdon being one of the most popular new developments in the Borough. We look forward to working with the Council’s Officers and all stakeholders, as we prepare our plans, ready for wider consultation.”

Terra agreed terms with two national charities and a private landowner to secure the 49-acre land parcel, which is within the south eastern area of the NEV, known as Redlands Village. In addition to the proposed 280 new dwellings, the plans will also incorporate extensive Public Open Space, including a Locally Equipped Area of Play, and strategic pedestrian and cycle routes – to connect with the new community and beyond. There will also be a 50m wide safeguarded corridor, to allow for the future delivery of a canal.

The North Wessex Downs AONB is located approximately 1.5miles south of the site, on the southern side of large village of Wanborough. The proposed development will be around five miles from Swindon Train Station, which provides regular services to London Paddington in under an hour.

Richard Pitt, Strategic Planning Director for Terra added: “We are very excited by the ambition for Swindon New Eastern Villages and our comprehensive plans for this prime site will reflect this. Wiltshire is already a hugely popular place to live, work and explore, and a scheme of this scale and calibre could genuinely push the boundaries in terms of design, specification, and green credentials.”

Terra Strategic is an experienced residential land specialist with a portfolio in excess of 10,000 plots. The company enters into agreements with landowners and then pursues, funds and secures an agreeable planning permission. It also has the financial resources to secure land with or without residential planning consent to assist landowners looking for a quick sale process.

Terra Strategic has a national reach, having recently secured additional residential land in Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Warwickshire, The West Midlands, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.