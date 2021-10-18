The Shore Group Accelerates Expansion across the UK

The Shore Group are delighted to announce the appointment of Will Keenan as Regional Director of their new West & Wales region. Will has extensive experience in Construction Recruitment, Logistics and Site Services. After an extensive recruitment search the company have appointed Will to develop and grow their West country presence, working with both new and existing clients.

“On behalf of the whole company and the owners we are thrilled to have Will on board. With his obvious passion for the role, his experience, coupled with a focus on social value and excellent customer service, I am excited for our clients in Wales & the West Country,” commented on the appointment Shore Group managing director Richard Woodbridge.

“Will has made a huge impression already in the short time he has been with us and we all look forward to working with him and seeing him, the team and our clients all benefit. This is an exciting moment for the Shore Group and being a West Country man myself I’m particularly excited to see us expand our reach and expertise further in this area.”

Will Keenan also commented on his appointment: “I’m extremely excited to be on board, it’s going to be fantastic working with old and new clients and is an excellent opportunity to join an ever-expanding business that has a serious passion for outstanding client delivery, right across the United Kingdom. I’m really looking forward to not only developing our new West & Wales region, but to also help push the business nationally through all of our service offerings.”