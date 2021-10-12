Tritax appoints GMI on 190,000 sq ft logistics scheme in Middlewich

Significant new project will see development of two new speculative logistics/warehouse units of 149,000 and 41,000 sq ft…

GMI Construction has announced that it has been instructed by leading logistics development company Tritax Symmetry to develop a huge new speculative logistics/warehouse scheme at a site in Middlewich known as MA6NITUDE.

Infrastructure works are well underway on the Cheshire East development site which will see the construction of two units of 149,000 and 41,000 sq ft respectively. Both units will be net zero carbon in their construction and when complete, 15% of the roofs will be fitted with solar panels with the ability for the roofs to be fully covered in photovoltaic panels at a future date.

Speaking about the instruction, Marc Banks, Divisional Managing Director at GMI Construction, said: “We are delighted to be working with Tritax Symmetry to deliver these important new facilities in Middlewich. Our team has made an excellent start and the site is already taking shape to what will eventually be a first-class sustainable building that will be a huge business asset to the area.”

Also commenting David Nuttall, Development Director at Tritax Symmetry, said: “We are excited to see spades go in the ground here at MA6NITUDE and bring forward high quality facilities at a time when demand for space is at record levels.

“There is a huge amount of activity happening across the site, with Swizzels’ facility also due to complete next year and detailed planning submitted for 238,000 sq ft of space at unit 41 which could also be delivered before the end of 2022.”

Jonathan Atherton, Director at Savills, joint letting agents for the scheme with B8RE and Legat Owen, added: “The development at MA6NITUDE will provide much needed floor space to a market when supply is falling at its fastest ever rate. The location and quality of the units are expected to attract strong occupier interest.”

This scheme is being delivered by GMI’s expert operations team including Project Manager, Dan Meadowcroft, Site Manager, Rebecca Shiels, Site Engineer, James Rushton, and supported by Construction Director, Anthony Judge.

For further information about the development visit: https://ma6nitude.com/