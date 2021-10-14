Waterloo Strengthen Product Offering with Displacement

Waterloo have strengthened their product offering by replacing their displacement range with the full portfolio of Swegon displacement products. By integrating a range of airborne products from the Swegon group, the supplier of air terminal devices can deliver the widest range of room unit products in the UK market.



The new range of displacement terminals are made to effectively discharge air at low velocity to ensure good comfort in rooms. In large spaces such as airports, theatres, factory floors, open offices, and supermarkets where a traditional mixed system can fall short; using a displacement system can have significant advantages on indoor air quality and efficiency.



Rooms with high ceilings can benefit from substantial energy savings by installing the displacement terminals with Varizon®, as only the occupied zone needs to be cooled from the low level of displacement installation.

Added to the lower pressure drop associated with displacement ventilation terminals, selection of smaller and slower fans is possible for a reduction in fan energy. The supply air temperature is higher for displacement systems (circa 18°C) than for an overhead mixing system (circa 14°C), meaning there is greater access to free cooling throughout the year, thus improving chiller efficiency. In general, the higher the space, the greater the payback, as consideration for cooling the whole space is not required.

Another benefit of displacement is the increased hygiene factor. New air is directed straight into the occupied zone, and old air rises to be extracted through the ceiling, meaning increased ventilation effectiveness. Working on the principles of buoyancy and stratification, air is effectively supplied at low velocity to involve minimal mixing. By so doing, airborne pollutants lighter than air rise above the breathing zone, meaning the air quality in the occupied zone is superior to that achieved with mixing ventilation.

Waterloo have introduced 11 models, the majority of which are complete with Swegon’s Varizon® system: offering one of the best levels of user comfort at close range on the market. The terminal can be set to move the near zone away from critical areas reducing the risk of draughts. This can be particularly effective in conference rooms with high occupancy & minimal space. The nozzles can also be readjusted after commissioning in instances of office restructure & occupant relocation.

By integrating selected airborne products from the Swegon group, Waterloo is now in the position to offer the widest range of room unit products on the UK market.





