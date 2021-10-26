Whiteville Ceramics Launch ONDA Collection

Whiteville Ceramics, innovative Italian-designed sanitary ware brand specialising in contemporary design led bathroom interiors launch ONDA: a new and modern sanitary ware collection with accentuating curved lines, ultra-luxe glaze and systematic design and function.

“Luca has a unique design perspective that derives from his strong architectural background and this, coupled with his ability to balance artistry with product innovation has led to ONDA becoming one of our most ergonomic sanitaryware collections. Inspired by the beauty of natural movement, this series of designer basins and WCs are suitable in both residential and commercial environments making ONDA a luxe turnkey design solution for the modern bathroom,” explained Graham Bucktrout, Managing Director at IBC Group.

Exclusively available in the UK, the new ONDA Collection by Whiteville Ceramics, combines innovative design and functionality alongside a rich, ultra-smooth glaze for a high sheen and well-defined shape and style. A modern sanitary ware collection where impeccable quality meets thin profiled basins, comfort seats and ultra-stylish WC’s, the new ONDA collection is available now and offers basins and WCs.

Intrinsic to the ONDA Washbasin Collection, end users alike can enjoy a deep oval-shaped bowl with optimised proportions and rear countertop for added surface area. Each washbasin can be styled over-counter or wall-mounted, with the choice of a semi or full pedestal to accommodate a variety of applications. For added continuity, each basin in the collection is available with ONDA brassware in two contemporary designs: 1) ONDA Basin Mixer with Spring Waste and 2) ONDA Tall Basin Mixer, both finished in Chrome.

The ONDA close-coupled WC is designed with an understated P-Trap and features the exclusive SAVER® water saving technology by Whiteville Ceramics, which reduces water usage by up to 50% on tank models: from 3 to 4.5 litres in full flush and 2.5 to 3 litres in small flush.

Both ONDA models of WC, feature the company’s patented rimless design for optimum performance. By removing the rim, Whiteville Ceramics ensure better hygiene standards as every part of the WC can be easily cleaned as it prevents mould growth in hidden areas so users benefit from a rimless system that is functional and water saving.