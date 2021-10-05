Daval Furniture, market leading British designer and manufacturer of quality fitted furniture is proud to partner with the winner of BBC Interior Design Masters 2021, Lynsey Ford, as she designs with Renzo in a luxury family suite Willow Cottage at Another Place, a boutique hotel on Ullswater in the Lake District.

Yorkshire-based interior designer and architect, Lynsey Ford, has been commissioned to transform Willow Cottage, a self-contained family suite complete with two bedrooms, kitchen and bar, boot room and ample storage via the custom wardrobes and desk space.

“Sourcing and procuring materials for my projects locally wherever possible is really important to me. Daval is based in the same village as me, Slaithwaite, near Huddersfield, so it was naturally my first port of call when exploring cabinetry designs for the suite at Another Place,” said Lynsey Ford, owner and founder of Lynsey Ford Design.

“Sustainability is integral to all my work. I hate waste and the thought of anything useable going to landfill. So, I’ve chosen cabinetry from the award-winning Renzo range by Daval for part of the scheme as the cupboard doors are made from 100% recycled materials, meaning I can balance my keen interest in sustainable design while still achieving the deep, rich and textured aesthetic I want to create. I’ve taken inspiration from the views at Another Place, and the colours, textures and materials that surround it. There are lots of natural woods in the hotel already, and a lovely palette of rusty colours and greens.”

In fact, Renzo is the ideal furniture solution for this project as the range offers rich textural variety with five high-texture door finishes – three contemporary timbers and two mineral-inspired options with fine-textured, stone effect surface. Designed to empower the eco-conscious homeowner, every door within the Renzo collection is made from 100% recycled raw materials at our factory in the heart of Yorkshire.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Lynsey as trends for 2022 indicate a growth in family-friendly spaces, both in residential and hospitality sectors as more and more Britons explore UK beauty spots in the wake of the pandemic. As we have the expertise to manage projects for homeowners, as well commercial properties we can constantly innovate our made-to-measure, made-to-order furniture to meet all specifications and end-user requirements, as well as support ‘Buying British’. We are therefore absolutely thrilled to help bring Lynsey’s design ideas to life and realise a deluxe family-friendly lifestyle retreat dubbed Willow Cottage – due for completion Q1/22,” added Simon Bodsworth, Managing Director at Daval Furniture.