Abode Swich Wins SBID International Design Award 2021

Abode Swich, award-winning designer of market leading kitchen taps, sinks, bathroom taps & showering solutions is among the top-tier global design talent to be awarded an SBID International Design Award 2021, as it’s crowned the winner of the Kitchen Product awards category for its innovative water filter system.

The 2021 SBID International Design Awards winners were revealed at the Nobu Hotel Portman Square in London on Friday 22 October, each presented with a prestigious crystal awards trophy, designed by Sans Souci Glass Deco. Shining a spotlight on the world’s brightest design talent, the creative A&D community came together in a global celebration of interior design excellence to celebrate the industry’s most revered interior designers and makers.

“For the first time, our customers are not restricted to the style of tap they can have in their kitchen and now, they can enjoy fresh filtered tap water while removing the need for a countertop water purifier or bottled water, which we all know is harmful to the environment. To be recognised by SBID and its panel of leading industry experts is a great achievement for Abode, acknowledging Swich for its outstanding examples of technical innovation, aesthetic creativity and fit-for-purpose functionality,” said Paul Illingworth, Design Manager at Abode.

Abode Swich is a revolutionary design solution that will transform a new or existing kitchen tap in to a filtered water tap that delivers a constant supply of crystal clear filtered water! The exclusive and patented Swich water filter system is a discreet yet ultra-luxe device, which is easy to use and install, either retro-fit in an existing kitchen or add to a new kitchen design. Swich works in conjunction with your normal kitchen mixer tap to improve the overall taste, appearance and quality of your drinking water without compromising on style.

Available in four high fashion finishes – Brushed Brass, Matt Black, Brushed Nickel and Chrome – simply turn the Round or Square control handle to indicate the type of water supply you wish to channel through the tap. Providing immediate access to both the domestic water supply and Abode-safe water, via the Swich filter cartridge, customers can enjoy clear refreshing results, every time!

“Achieving an SBID Award is an unparalleled marque of design excellence. As another year draws to a close, the SBID Awards continues to empower the design industry to exhibit their creative work and celebrate their achievements on its inclusive stage, as a testament to the incredible outcomes that can be accomplished through the power of good design and quality craftsmanship,” added the SBID International Design Awards.