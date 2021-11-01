Addition by Homes for Lambeth launches Beam, a new residential development in the London Borough of Lambeth

‘Addition’ was established to create and sell high quality, sustainable homes in Lambeth which, in turn, will provide funding for more affordable homes in Lambeth. Beam is launched as the second residential development to be unveiled by Addition.

Beam is part of Homes for Lambeth’s small sites programme and is located on the brownfield former Patmos Lodge site, near Kennington Park and Myatt’s Fields Park. Beam offers one and two bedroom apartments: there are 18 homes available for outright sale, plus a further six apartments available through Shared Ownership.

Addition creates homes of high quality design, with materials, architectural styles, features and landscaping chosen to enhance the living experience of the homeowners while improving the surrounding area. Sustainability and future-proofing are at the heart of the scheme design, to meet Lambeth’s high environmental and energy standards and the council’s net-zero carbon targets.

Jitinder Takhar, Chief Executive Officer for Homes for Lambeth says: “Our purpose is to provide high quality new homes that are greener and more environmentally sustainable. For every three homes that we sell through Addition, we will be able to provide two homes at affordable levels for families in our local community.”

Stockwool, the architecture and urbanism practice with a strong track record in urban regeneration projects, has designed Beam’s four-storey apartment buildings to blend in with the variety of architectural styles and scales that surround them, using a simple palette of materials and buff-coloured brick facades.

Beam has been designed as an energy efficient, sustainable scheme including a fabric first approach, air source heat pumps, solar panels, water and waste reduction measures and ecological enhancements, targeting 78.3% reduction in Regulated C02 emissions over Part L 2013.

Landscaped communal gardens are the heart of Beam and offer a woodland garden, grass lawn, naturalistic planting and quiet seating areas for residents to enjoy. Cycle storage is also provided in cycle lockers with green planted roofs.

The interiors are light-filled and well-proportioned, with floor to ceiling glazing in the living rooms and open-plan living, dining and kitchen spaces. There are high quality fixtures and fittings throughout including underfloor heating and contemporary designer kitchens with stone worktops and Siemens appliances. Many of the apartments offer south-facing or dual aspect views to the outside and each apartment has a private balcony or terrace.

Beam will be completed in the Spring of 2023.

Beam’s completion will follow on from the first development being built, ‘Chapter by Addition’, which is scheduled to complete in Autumn 2022. Located on Hydethorpe Road, in Balham, Chapter will offer 12 apartments, comprising one and two-bedroom homes and a standout three-bedroom penthouse. Eight of the 12 apartments will be available to buy outright with four available to buy through Shared Ownership.