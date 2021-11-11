Affordable Homes Unveiled by Mayor in Camberley

Clarion Housing Group celebrated the handover of 25 new one and two bedroom affordable homes at Pembroke House in Camberley, Surrey at an official event, alongside Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Sarah Jane Croke and local dignitaries. Constructed by Berkeley in partnership with Surrey Heath Borough Council, the new affordable apartments in Pembroke House will be sold by Clarion to eligible shared ownership buyers in and around the local area.

“It was a great honour to open these new homes. Camberley is a great place to live and I’m proud that Surrey Heath Borough Council is able to deliver one of the few 100% affordable housing developments in the area,” comments Mayor of Surrey Heath Borough Council, Cllr Sarah Jane Croke.

The affordable homes offer a range of layouts, set in an attractively designed three-storey apartment block in Camberley. Combining the very best of traditional and modern living, each home is built to the very high standards for which Berkeley is renowned, offering fresh, contemporary interiors, fitted kitchens and dedicated car parking.

Residents at Pembroke House will be well situated to benefit from the variety of regeneration improvements taking place in Camberley. The Square shopping centre, just a 22 minute walk away, is being updated as part of the town’s regeneration plans into a brand new leisure and entertainment destination, containing around 100 shops and cafes.

Alongside this, Camberley’s High Street has been awarded a £3.5 million grant to improve the roads and pavements, as well as the installation of public art, walkways and public seating within the town. Residents are also set to benefit from a brand new multi-million pound leisure centre, which will include wellness facilities such as a swimming pool, climbing wall and gym.

“As house prices and private rents increase, affordable housing is vital as it means more people can afford to buy their own home who otherwise would be priced out of renting or buying on the open market. This is an excellent development and I am sure the new residents will be happy living here for many years to come,” said Cllr Adrian Page, portfolio holder for Planning and People at Surrey Heath Borough Council.

Ideally situated to the south of Camberley, Pembroke House is conveniently well-connected. Camberley town centre is just over 1 mile away, offering a wide range of shops and amenities. Rail connections are second to none from Camberley station, with rail links into Central London in just over an hour, and Ascot in 12 minutes. Guildford, Farnborough, Winchester and Southampton are all within easy reach by road.