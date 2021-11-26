A landmark stage was reached recently in the construction of student accommodation on Alscot Road in Bermondsey, celebrated in style by a topping out ceremony attended by developer Alumno, a range of stakeholders and the core design team. These included Greenaway Architects, project funder Barings and the headteacher of local Kintore Way Nursery School and Children’s Centre, for which Alumno is aiming to help refurbish the external playground and develop an archive project to mark its long and fascinating history dating back to before the Second World War.

Alumno’s fourth development in Southwark, Bermondsey, will deliver fully integrated student facilities for 143 students, including high-quality rooms with shared amenities, such as a basement cinema lounge, study room and community area. It will follow the aims of Alumno’s previous projects in delivering key local community benefits.

Speaking at the topping out event, Alumno Managing Director David Campbell said: “We are delighted to have reached this landmark stage on schedule, and I’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard in the current difficult circumstances, in particular Greenaway Architects for the building’s stunning design, praised by Southwark Council, our construction partners HG Construction, and funders Barings.

“The development will not only provide much needed high-quality accommodation for the area’s student population but will also contribute to the vibrancy of this diverse neighbourhood and make a valuable contribution to the local community in line with our ethos of always giving something back.”

Commenting on the project, which is due for completion for the start of the 2022 academic year, HG Construction Managing Director Conor Rice said: “It’s always a special feeling when we reach this stage, and this is all the more satisfying during these tough times, and also due to the benefits we know this development will bring to Bermondsey as a whole.”

Rory Allan, Managing Director of Real Estate Fund Management at Barings, added: “We are pleased to celebrate this important milestone in the development of what will be a high-quality student accommodation. Barings has a strong conviction in the structural drivers behind investing in student housing in major undersupplied university markets and is committed to delivering projects that positively impact local environments and communities.”