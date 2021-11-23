Leading the way in sustainability, award-winning interior design studio Andrew Henry Interiors has launched a new service focused on creating environmentally friendly designs for its corporate clients in the housebuilding industry. The comprehensive service for show home design is another addition to the expanding design practice, which aims to add more green features in the interior design process as the industry veers towards a new sustainable way of working.

Created to suit individual projects, budgets will be bespoke to requirements where design specifications will focus on upcycled furniture, artworks, flooring, lighting and mirrors individually sourced, without compromising on quality.

“As the ESG agenda becomes an increasingly key priority within the industry, it is more important than ever to offer a service to our customers which will allow them to be more environmentally conscious, while still delivering beautifully designed products. We are thrilled to be working on our pioneering sustainable show home design for Newland Homes and are looking forward to further projects like this, as the industry joins the sustainability movement,” commented Andrew Henry, Director at Andrew Henry Interiors.

The design studio’s first ever fully sustainable show home will be created for developer Newland Homes, at its zero carbon homes development in Tickenham, North Somerset. This property will showcase their responsibility to the environment using elements sourced sustainably including reclaimed and upcycled pieces. The design inspiration for this four- bedroom show home is focused on creating a modern abode for a prospective family. Eclectic, warm and welcoming with some rustic elements in the furniture, the impressive design will be complete in February 2022.

“Newland Homes is on a journey to create more energy efficient homes for our customers and we are delighted to be able to reflect the zero carbon values of the new homes at Tickenham through an exceptional interior design process. Working together with Andrew and the rest of the AHI team has been enlightening and we can’t wait to see the final results of this innovative show home,” said Chris Parker, Marketing Manager at Newland Homes.