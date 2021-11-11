Aqualisa Introduces Shower Range in Black Metal Finish

Bathroom specialist Aqualisa has announced an additional series within its premium Midas™ 220 mixer shower collection, featuring an elegant black metal finish. The Midas 220 in Black makes a bold, contemporary statement, and satisfies the growing consumer demand for black bathroom products and accessories.

Manufactured to exceptional standards, the Midas 220 in Black shower series from Aqualisa is equipped with a thermostatic brass body and brass handles, and each model complies with Water Regulations Advisory Scheme (WRAS) criteria for quality.

Three options are available in the Midas 220 in Black line-up:

• MD220S.MB – Single outlet bar mixer shower with adjustable shower head

• MD220SC.MB – Dual outlet shower column mixer with 245mm drencher and adjustable head

• MD220BSM.MB – Bath shower mixer with adjustable shower head

Midas 220 in Black: Single Outlet

The high-performance single outlet Midas 220 in Black provides a consistently safe and satisfying shower experience. Built from brass, this fully thermostatic valve with cool touch surface technology offers a five spray mode handset that can be easily adjusted to numerous heights and angles.

Midas 220 in Black: Dual Outlet

A versatile choice, this brass, wall-mounted exposed bar valve with cool touch surface technology includes an integrated diverter for a conventional adjustable handset shower, or an exhilarating overhead drencher shower from a generous 245mm fixed deluge head. This model incorporates a telescopic rail for extra installation flexibility, making it suitable for a variety of showering spaces.

Midas 220 in Black: Bath Shower Mixer

This space-saving option provides the perfect combination of shower and bath fill for a flexible family bathroom experience. The quality engineered, brass deck-mounted valve delivers excellent flow rates to fill the bath quickly, as well as ensuring a powerful and invigorating shower – all with the safety assurance of thermostatically-controlled temperature and cool touch surface technology.

The 24mm five mode handset included with each shower has been designed to be effortless to maintain, with rub-clean jets. An easy fit bracket is included with each product.

“The black brassware colourway has never been as popular as it is now. Offering high-calibre performance combined with bold and distinctive styling, the Midas 220 in Black blends an iconic and trusted design with refined, on-trend styling for the modern home environment. With three stunning choices, this new collection makes an immediate impact, as well as offering the versatility to accommodate an array of different bathroom spaces, configurations and sizes,” said Tim Creedon, sales director at Aqualisa.