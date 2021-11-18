BELLWAY ACQUIRES PRIME RESIDENTIAL SITE AT INTEGRA 61

£300M Durham Mixed Use Scheme Announces Deal With One Of The UK’s Largest House Builders

Citrus Durham has announced a major deal with housebuilder Bellway to build up to 100 new homes at the £300m mixed-use Integra 61 development at J61 of the A1(M).

Savills was appointed in Spring 2021 to market the 8-acre site located on the northern part of the Integra 61 scheme, immediately adjacent to Bowburn village. The site already benefits from outline planning consent and following very strong competition, Bellway has now exchanged contracts and is aiming to start on site in Spring next year, subject to detailed approval from Durham County Council. The scheme will comprise a mix of 3 and 4 bed houses with the first units expected to be available from late 2022.

Following the completion of major infrastructure works in 2020, Integra 61 is now progressing rapidly and is well on its way to creating thousands of new jobs in the area, adding around £2 billion to the regional economy over the next 10 years.

Integra 61 is the largest mixed use employment-led scheme the North East has seen in a generation and is already home to Amazon’s new 2 million sq ft Fulfilment Centre which is fully operational with over 1,000 employees on site. A further 1 million sq ft of employment space will be delivered over the next few years to satisfy huge demand from companies looking to move to or expand in the region, which faces a chronic shortage of good quality industrial and logistics floorspace. The scheme will provide a wide range of unit sizes, from 1,200 sq ft up to 500,000 sq ft or more.

In addition to the employment space and new homes, the masterplan for Integra 61 also includes a care home, 70-bed hotel, a family pub/restaurant, nursery and roadside/retail opportunities. Costa Coffee already has a drive-thru unit on site and further lettings are expected shortly.

David Cullingford, Project Director for Integra 61 and Citrus Durham, said; “We are delighted to be welcoming Bellway to Integra 61 and to contribute to its ongoing success. Providing new, high quality homes at Integra 61 has always been an extremely important part of our vision to create a thriving, sustainable community on a mixed-use development in a strategic, well-connected location”.

Helen Russell, Land Director for Bellway Durham, said: “Located just off the A1(M) near the popular village of Bowburn, Integra 61 is set to become a high quality mixed use scheme located on the outskirts of Durham City. Working alongside Citrus Durham, we are looking forward to building and delivering a prime new homes development. The development will benefit from the extensive local village amenities Bowburn has to offer and the excellent commuter links to the wider North East region”.

“Further plans are set to be submitted to Durham County Council in the coming weeks.”

For more information about Bellway Durham visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham.