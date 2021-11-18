Bellway Secures Planning for Two Sites in Halewood

Leading residential developer Bellway has received planning consent for 413 high quality new build homes at two sites in Halewood, Merseyside. Part of the approved East Halewood masterplan, the housebuilder will bring forward two new residential developments featuring a mix of 310 private and 103 affordable homes.

Located on Baileys Lane, opposite Halewood Leisure Centre, Halewood Oaks is the larger of the two sites that Bellway has plans for and will comprise a total of 315 two, three and four bedroom homes set around areas of attractively landscaped public open green space.

Named after the late Rev Canon F B Plummer, of the nearby St Nicholas Church, who tragically lost three of his seven sons in WWI, Plummers Meadow is on Greensbridge Lane. A smaller development, it will comprise 98 two, three, four and five bedroom homes also set around open green space.

Both Halewood Oaks and Plummers Meadow will feature a range of house types from Bellway’s beautiful new Artisan collection. Combining meticulous craftsmanship with architectural flair and luxurious touches, the Artisan collection has been expertly designed both inside and out to ensure a stunning street scene and future-proof forever home with a flexible and inviting interior that suits the demanding lifestyles of today’s discerning homebuyers.

The two developments are the first in Halewood for the North West division of the national housebuilding group that has its regional office at Hunts Cross in Liverpool.

“We are delighted to secure planning consent for two beautiful new developments, our first in Halewood. Plans for both are superb and we are looking forward to getting started on site later this year. Once complete, the developments will form part of an exciting new residential area in Halewood offering an excellent mix of high quality new build homes that are close to open green space, well placed for local amenities and served by good transport links,” said Bellway North West sales director, Jenny Bell.

Within its development plan, Bellway will make a number of significant financial contributions to the locality, improving education, infrastructure and access to open space for residents in the immediate local area.

More than £4 million will be contributed including £1.83 million towards highway improvements, £1.45 million towards the provision of primary school places within Halewood, £360,000 towards the improvement of facilities at Halewood Leisure Centre (located opposite Halewood Oaks) and £320,000 towards the management, maintenance and enhancement of Finch Woods (located next to Halewood Oaks).