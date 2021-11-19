The doors of two beautiful homes at Stoughton Park are now open to the public – with their quality interior designs already proving a massive hit. Early purchasers at Bellway’s new Stoughton Park development in Oadby were given an exclusive first look inside the properties at a VIP event earlier last month (October).

Now the wider public has been given the chance to visit and explore the two fully furnished showhomes. Located off Gartree Road at the northern edge of the town, Stoughton Park will eventually comprise 221 homes featuring a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

“Those invited to the VIP event were purchasers who have bought their new properties off plan. We always like to show our gratitude to customers and as a way of saying thank you for trusting our reputation for building exemplary homes we wanted to give them the chance to see the first completed houses at Stoughton Park before anyone else,” said Kenny Lattimore, Sales Manager for Bellway East Midlands.

The two showhomes available to view are the three-bedroom Lacemaker and four-bedroom Weaver house types. Both are from the Artisan Collection, Bellway’s flagship range of house designs which combine modern construction techniques with traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The two properties have been expertly dressed by professional interior designers to give visitors a glimpse of the kind of lifestyle that buyers could experience at Stoughton Park.

“If people are going to purchase a home that they have never laid eyes on then they want the reassurance that it’s going to be of the very highest quality. Showhomes allow us to demonstrate our exquisite designs and enable people to see the standard of our building work at first hand, giving them the confidence that the house they move into will be of the same high quality,” Kenny added.

“Stoughton Park is situated in an extremely desirable location which offers an attractive semi-rural setting with easy access to Oadby and Leicester city centre. That has been reflected by the high level of interest we have already received from buyers, and we fully expect that to increase even further now that people can see some completed properties at the development for themselves.”

Construction work is continuing at Stoughton Park and the first residents are expected to move into their new homes early next year.