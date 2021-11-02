Bericote chooses Glencar to construct new 780,000 sq ft mega logistics and industrial scheme in Coventry.

The project will see the demolition of the redundant Goliath unit together with enabling works to make way for the design and build of three new industrial/logistics units totalling 780,000 sq ft on a 43-acre site to be known as Coventry Logistics Park in Coventry.

Glencar, an expanding construction company specialising in the industrial, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, life science and pharmaceutical sectors has today announced that it has been awarded a contract by specialist logistics commercial property developers Bericote Properties to construct 780,000 sq ft of speculative industrial space across three new units at a site in Coventry to be known as Coventry Logistics Park.

Works commenced at the start of the month with demolition of the existing building together with enabling works. The project is expected to be complete by the summer of next year. It will feature three units of 484,000 sq ft, 251,000 sq ft and 47,000 sq ft, which have been designed by leading architects Corstorphine & Wright.

All the units will be built to BREEAM Excellent rating with the two larger units totalling 15 metre eaves and the smaller unit 10 metres.



Speaking about the project award Pete Goodman Glencar Managing Director Midlands and North said: “Coventry Logistics Park looks set to become one of the West Midlands newest and highest profile logistics/industrial developments and we are absolutely delighted to have been instructed by Bericote and their joint venture partner JP Morgan on the project.

We are gearing up to get started shortly with the demolition and redevelopment of the former Toys R Us site that sits on the site currently to then follow with construction of this brand new three-unit mega scheme.

Glencar has made its name in the construction of high-quality logistics/industrial units and we are looking forward to delivering another example of that for Bericote and JP Morgan across the full project team”

Coventry Logistics Park is located close to Junction 2 of the M6 motorway offering excellent transport throughout the west midlands and beyond.

For further information visit https://coventrylogisticspark.co.uk/