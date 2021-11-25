Black Friday Deals on Burrington New Build Homes

It is not just homewares and electronics where Black Friday deals are to be found, new build homes developers are also offering special incentives this weekend at Burrington. Burrington Estates will give customers who reserve a new home at one of its South West developments over Black Friday weekend (26-29 November) a Fortnum & Mason hamper worth £250, as well as a £10,000 saving on select homes*.

Exeter-based Burrington Estates has made its mark across the South West with a strong track record in building homes of distinction in excellent locations. The Black Friday offer is open to purchasers reserving a home at several of Burrington’s developments across Devon, Cornwall and Dorset including Upbury Grange in Yetminster, Highwood Gardens in Tiverton, The Heaths in Illogan, Home Farm in Exeter and Stowford Mill in Ivybridge. Not only will they be able to secure their dream home but receiving the added treat of the indulgent ‘Burlington Hamper’ from Fortnum & Mason will make that decision even sweeter. Purchasers at Upbury Grange, Highwood Gardens, The Heaths and Stowford Mill will also benefit from a £10,000 reduction on the purchase price.

“We are pleased to offer purchasers a little extra this Black Friday weekend when they reserve their new home. These gorgeous Fortnum & Mason hampers will get everyone in the festive mood and as Christmas can be an expensive time of year, we are also offering buyers a saving of £10,000 on select plots. We would love to see any prospective house-hunters in our show homes and sales suites this weekend – please get in touch to find out more about what could be your new home,” said Natalie Tucker, Sales & Marketing Director for the South West region.

Every one of Burrington Estates’ developments is individually conceived to complement its setting, combining high quality interiors and stylish architecture designed to suit the lifestyles of a wide range of buyers. Stowford Mill offers a choice of contemporary homes on the edge of Dartmoor, transforming the heritage of Ivybridge’s historic former mill site into a vibrant new community. Only a few houses still remain for sale at the family-friendly Upbury Grange, set around a central village green and surrounded by the picturesque Dorset countryside. And at The Heaths close to the North Cornwall coastline, the stylish open plan homes offer single floor living providing an outstanding choice for those considering rightsizing or retirement.