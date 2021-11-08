Build to Innovate – public sector professionals invited to new Public Buildings Framework launch webinar

Public sector procurement experts LHC London and South East will be hosting a free webinar on 16 November, 10am – 11am about their latest Public Buildings Construction and Infrastructure (PB3) Framework.

The £1.6 billion framework will help local authorities, social landlords and other public sector bodies to source contractors for works relating to the construction and refurbishment of educational, health care, emergency service and community buildings.

It can also be used for residential properties within mixed-use developments, student accommodation, conversion of commercial building for residential use, and can include associated infrastructure works.

Attendees to the webinar will learn everything they need to know to get the full benefit from the framework. They will have the chance to speak to LHC’s technical experts and get first-hand insight on the scope of the framework, its currently appointed contractors, technical evaluation, tender call-off procedures, and most importantly, how to access it.

There will also be an opportunity at the end of the presentation for a Q&A session where attendees will be able to put forward any questions to the London and South East panel.

Worth up to £750 million in England, PB3 has awarded places to forty-seven contractors. It replaces the previous Schools and Community Buildings framework, which has been updated and expanded to build on its success. It now offers a wider selection of construction contractors and will be able to assist even more public sector building projects through its four workstreams and value bands lots.

Ethan James, acting regional manager at LHC London and South East said:

“The launch of our Public Buildings Construction and Infrastructure framework couldn’t come at a more crucial time as the built environment faces the urgent challenges brought about by the energy and climate crisis, and the need to produce increasingly low carbon and efficient buildings.

“The Government’s Autumn Budget announced an £11.5bn investment in affordable homes, and £3.9bn to aid in the decarbonisation of UK buildings, and we’re ready to support this plan with PB3 being the latest of our frameworks to make it easier to achieve low energy and zero carbon buildings.

“We hope to see lots of new and familiar faces at our launch webinar this month, and I look forward to sharing all the details, answering questions, and helping local authorities and public sector workers to deliver efficient, cost-effective and zero carbon projects in their communities.”

Sign up to the free PB3 framework webinar taking place on 16 November 2021, 10am – 11am by registering on the link: https://bit.ly/3EHOYXX

For more information on PB3 and LHC’s other frameworks, visit the website: www.lhc.gov.uk/