“Building matters to achieve net zero” says top construction professional

Andrew Carpenter, CEO of Constructing Excellence South West (CESW), said: “Construction and the built environment are responsible for a shocking 40% of global carbon emissions – and that means when it comes to achieving a net zero future, building matters.

“The sector has an urgent responsibility to reduce its carbon footprint, and I was delighted to be among the construction professionals who gathered on day 12 of COP26 to discuss exactly how we do that.

“Top of the list of talking points was the Construction Leadership Council’s Co2nstruct Zero plan – a clear, impactful nine-point programme, with 28 metrics, for making construction fit for the net-zero age.

“By working together to achieve its recommendations, including switching to zero emission vehicles, supporting the development of low carbon materials and processes, embracing green heating solutions and collaborating with government to deliver a wide-ranging home retrofit programme, we can have an enormous positive impact.”