Building Starts on First Phase of Clipstone Development

Construction work has started on the first phase of a new housing development in Clipstone, Mansfield, by developer Sherwood Oak Homes. The Oaks is a high-quality residential scheme which will bring 313 thoughtfully designed properties to the market in 2022.

On Clipstone Road East, the first phase of the development will consist of 30 new homes; 10 three-bedroom and 19 four-bedroom properties and a single five-bedroom home.

Local award-winning contractor Henry Boot Construction has been chosen to deliver the project and selling agent Pygott & Crone to market the properties. The homes have been designed with space at the fore with sizable plots and more space between than the standard. The properties themselves will benefit from high ceilings and include high-spec additions such as bi-fold doors out to the gardens.

The development has been designed to encourage and attract wildlife and for its residents to enjoy the outdoors. Across the site, there will be a number of green spaces and children’s playgrounds for families to enjoy, and bird and bat boxes will be installed.

In keeping with the Oak tree playing a major part in neighbouring Sherwood Forest and the name of the development, Oak trees are being planted throughout the site. The s106 agreement for the development outlines plans to make improvements to local Rights of Way to encourage walking and cycling as well as investments in Spa Ponds and Vicars Water – two nature reserves local to The Oaks.

“We’re very pleased to be able to start construction on this new community of high-quality homes in such a fantastic area. The development is ideally located in a well-connected part of Nottinghamshire where residents will be able to enjoy the space and countryside around them whilst being just a short distance away from both Mansfield and Nottingham,” said Peter Roope, Development Director at Sherwood Oak Homes.

“To deliver the very best new homes, we are working with impressive local businesses Henry Boot Construction – who will bring their wealth of knowledge of the surrounding area to the project – and Pygott and Crone estate agents. What’s important to myself and the team at Sherwood Oak Homes is to create homes that provide the space and quality that homeowners demand and deserve and to create peaceful new communities with access to nature. It’s very exciting to be moving forward with The Oaks.”

The first phase of homes is due to go on sale in early 2022 with Pygott & Crone.