Building work starts on new affordable homes near Willow Man

Work to build an entirely affordable development and repair a local landmark in Bridgwater is now underway.

Leading housing provider Stonewater, in partnership with regeneration specialist Vistry Partnerships and supported by Macegreen Consulting and Sedgemoor District Council, is constructing 80 new homes on land owned by Homes England.

To support housing need in Bridgwater, all the homes will be available for affordable rent, with the completed development set to comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, as well as one and two-bedroom apartments.

As part of the development, Vistry is contributing £20,000 towards the refurbishment of the Willow Man statue, which is located adjacent to the scheme, and will be providing a landscaped play area for residents.

Alongside the remedial works, Stonewater will also be creating a nature trail, incorporating public art, leading up to the statue’s viewing platform.

To support its sustainability commitments, Stonewater will also be planting a variety of fruit and native trees around the completed development and providing herb planters so residents can cultivate and grow their own produce.

All the homes will be built with a ‘fabric first’ approach, using high performing materials and adapting the principles of air tightness and ventilation, minimising each home’s energy consumption.

The use of low-carbon and energy-efficient technology will be extended across the site to include the installation of air source heat pumps, solar panels and five electric car charging points.

Matt Crucefix, Director of Development (South and West) at Stonewater, said: “We have developed a successful partnership, over the years, providing much-needed new homes with Vistry Partnerships and Sedgemoor District Council.

“As one of the largest Homes England strategic partners alongside Guinness Partnership, we’re thrilled to be playing our part in delivering high-quality and energy efficient affordable homes that meet the needs of local people living in Bridgwater.”

Barry Cummins, National Development Director at Homes England, said: “This marks a significant step forward in Stonewater’s efforts to bring 80 new, affordable and energy-efficient homes to Bridgwater. Partnerships have been vital to this development, and it’s a great example of what can be achieved by working together.”

Marc Thompson, Managing Director of Vistry Partnerships West, said: “This 100% affordable housing scheme is exactly what partnership working is all about – working with Stonewater and Homes England we’ve been able to unlock a new site that will provide high-quality, energy efficient and affordable homes for local people.”

A spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council said: “This is major investment commitment into new homes, new jobs and money into the local economy during a period of severe financial challenges and uncertainties. We are very happy to work with our partners to bring new affordable homes to Sedgemoor.”