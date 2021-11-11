Butor1 and Karzol-Trans have chosen HelloParks Maglód as the location of their new logistics centre

Butor1.hu, one of the largest online furniture stores in Hungary, and Karzol-Trans logistic company are the latest tenants of HelloParks Maglód’s 46,000 sq m warehouse which is the first phase of the logistics megapark. Lithuanian-based Butor1 (Furniture1), which has shown significant growth in recent years, is establishing a distribution centre supporting 8 countries from the 5,000 sq m warehouse space, while Karzol-Trans Kft. set the goal of centralizing its services and increasing their capacity by 50% on the 6,400 sq m lease.

A new chapter begins for Furniture1, the Lithuanian based furniture retailer, and the 100% Hungarian-owned Karzol-Trans Kft., which deals with international transport and dynamically developing warehousing services, as they have decided to move to Maglód. The fastest-growing industrial area of the eastern agglomeration of Budapest is an ideal location for production companies and logistics service providers. The companies were able to move in to HelloParks Maglód’s first, 46,000 sq m asset that is soon to receive one of the highest BREEAM certification, just over six months after the construction works have started in the vicinity of the capital of Hungary, close to the M0 ring road, near the M4 and M5 highways, and Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

Furniture1, one of Hungary’s largest online furniture stores started operating as a start-up in Lithuania in 2006, now the company is present in 10 countries. It has been operating in Hungary since 2015 as Butor1.hu. The new 5,000 sq m distribution centre in Maglód is one of the largest logistics investments of the company, where it establishes a facility supporting 8 countries. For the company, which mostly uses bulk and rack storage, HelloParks Maglód was a clear choice primarily due to its excellent location and unrivalled rental conditions.

“Our company has reached an important milestone with the investment in Maglód. We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with such a flexible company, which offers excellent conditions and the best value for our money, such as HelloParks. It is also a great pleasure that environmental awareness and sustainable operation are just as paramount to HelloParks, as they are to us!” said Ferenc Balsai, Country Manager of Furnitue1.eu.

The Hungarian-owned Karzol-Trans has been dealing with logistics and related services for more than 25 years, and currently has its own 5,000 sq m warehouse in neighbouring Ecser. With the new 6,400 sq m lease, the company will be able to centralize its fragmented service locations, and among other things, extending their warehouse management software to the operations of the new lease, will help them increase their current capacity by more than 50%.

“HelloParks Maglód, which is located 5 minutes away from our site, was chosen due to the extraordinary features of the area, the proximity of the airport and the highway. This allows us to outsource the operation for our dedicated customers as close as possible, which is extremely important for a smooth business. Together with HelloParks, we have developed a shelving system in the new facility for more space saving storage of pallet goods, and we implemented new security and IT investments in line with our customers’ needs” said Zoltán Joós Jr. Managing Director of Karzol Logisztika Kft.

“Hello Furniture1, Hello Karzol-Trans! It is a great pleasure for us that such well-known companies with international network have chosen HelloParks Maglód as their logistics centre. We hope that we can be partners in supporting their future growth, as nearly 200,000 sq m of warehouse space development is possible in our park. We hope that our park will serve as a real home for their activities and future plans. We would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in us with excellent service, expert attitude and flexible cooperation!” said Rudolf Nemes, Chief Executive Officer of HelloParks.

One of Hungary’s leading developers, Futureal Group’s member HelloParks intends to build a total of 193,000 sq m of warehouse, light industrial and office space on the Maglód site. Several buildings will be developed in the park with different sizes – depending on the needs of tenants – between 26,000 and 90,000 sq m. The minimum leasable area in the first facility is 3,200 sq m. For smaller tenants, the second building can offer premises of 500, 1,000 or 2,000 sq m. Similar to HelloParks Fót and HelloParks Páty, the HelloParks Maglód facilities will also meet one of the highest BREEAM sustainability standards, due to smart solutions that ensure energy efficiency and environmentally friendly operation.







Drone video of HelloParks Maglod site is available on the following link: