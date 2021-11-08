Chapman Taylor and CIMC collaborating on pioneering modular residential format for UK market

In collaboration with leading global off-site manufacturer CIMC, Chapman Taylor has developed an innovative and high-quality modular residential format for the UK market.

Using volumetric, off-site technology, Chapman Taylor has designed multifamily apartment layouts for CIMC’s patented modular system, which is capable of quickly and flexibly delivering 1-bed, 2-bed and 3-bed apartments within medium to high-rise developments, in accordance with market demand. Chapman Taylor’s Interiors team worked closely with CIMC to create the concept design and full specification for the homes, which fully meet National Space Standards.

Alongside the many benefits which arise from using off-site technology such as waste, cost and quality, this product will deliver higher-quality finishes than traditional construction thanks to the precision manufacturing processes undertaken off-site while also delivering attractive commercial savings.

The off-site method can help to reduce material waste by between 50% and 90%, compared to traditional construction methods, and the high quality of finishing can lead to much better energy performance, airtightness and long-term resilience, among other sustainability benefits. It is anticipated that carbon reduction will be realised through the consolidation of assembly processes all occurring within a single factory location, as opposed to demanding various materials and suppliers delivering individual components through more traditional vehicular methods on our roads.

CIMC recently obtained BOPAS (Build-Offsite Property Assurance Scheme) certification, which allows a New Homes Warranty to be obtained through BLP Insurance. Certified for medium to high rise developments, this accreditation provides developers, funders and operators with the peace of mind that developments built using our residential template can obtain new homes guarantees underwritten by a major insurer as well as allowing residents to obtain a mortgage.

The achievement of BOPAS certification illustrates the joint commitment of Chapman Taylor and CIMC to providing a high-quality and sustainable multifamily living solution that will help to tackle the UK’s housing shortage while providing enjoyable places to live across the country.