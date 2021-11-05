Chellaston Development Final Homes Released for Sale

The final homes at a new development in Chellaston are being released for sale, with construction now entering the last stages on site. Bellway is delivering 157 homes at Cuttle Brook, off Infinity Park Way, including three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale and a mix of affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

All the three-bedroom houses have now been sold and there’s a final selection of 20 four and five-bedroom properties now remaining for sale.

“Building work at Cuttle Brook is progressing well and is on target to be completed next year. These new homes in Chellaston have been very popular with buyers, especially first-time buyers and growing families, and we have already sold all the three-bedroom properties on site. We now have a final selection of spacious four and five-bedroom homes to release onto the property market, including two showhomes that are available to view by prior appointment,” said Heidi Higgins, Sales Manager of Bellway East Midlands.

The showhomes at Cuttle Brook, part of the Chellaston development, are the five-bedroom Cadeby and the four-bedroom Dalby detached designs. The Cadeby has accommodation across three floors with an open-plan kitchen/family area, a separate living room, a dining room, a utility room and a study on the ground floor, an en suite bedroom and three further bedrooms on the first floor, and a master bedroom suite with dressing room on the top floor.

Meanwhile, the Dalby features an open-plan kitchen/dining room and utility room, a front-facing living room downstairs, with an en suite master bedroom and three further bedrooms upstairs.

“Cuttle Brook is a fantastic development that is surrounded by public green open space, while also being within a short drive of the centre of Derby, which makes it an ideal location for commuters. The release of the final homes is the last chance to purchase a brand-new Bellway home in Chellaston and we are expecting them to be snapped up quickly as buyers continue to search for more space,” added Heidi.

Prices for the properties remaining for sale at Cuttle Brook currently start from £319,000.