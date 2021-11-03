Collection of New Homes Coming to the South East

A collection of outstanding new homes is coming soon to Binfield giving off-plan buyers the chance to get in early and have their pick of these high specification properties. Located on a leafy lane at the edge of the village, Tilehurst Green is a traditionally styled development from premium housebuilder Burrington Estates, its first in the Home Counties. Early purchasers will not only be able to personalise their finishes but may even have the option to select their own ground floor layout giving greater flexibility to suit individual lifestyles.

The collection of homes at Tilehurst Green include a range of two, three and four bedroom houses with good sized gardens that will appeal to a wide mix of buyers. Situated on Tilehurst Lane, one of the prime addresses in Binfield, the development has an attractive country feel with central village green, set against a backdrop of mature trees, yet in walking distance of everything the thriving village of Binfield has to offer.

Burrington Estates is known for its collection of homes of distinction across the south west of England, with a long-standing track record of delivering sought after developments in excellent locations. Tilehurst Green presents the exciting first opportunity to purchase one of its properties in the Home Counties, with the development launching for sale in November to those who want to take the opportunity to purchase off-plan, along with the opening of the new show home in Spring 2022. The first homes will be ready to move into next spring.

Designed to blend with the local village style and complement the surrounding countryside, the architecture at Tilehurst Green is traditionally inspired using materials including heritage brick, chalk flint and black weatherboarding. Contrasting with the timeless exteriors, the contemporary interior specification showcases the latest in high quality design including the energy saving features and premium fixtures and fittings. Off-plan purchasers will have a choice of finishes and, on certain plots, there is also the option to decide whether the ground floor accommodation is open-plan or has a separate room to use as a home office or snug.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of Tilehurst Green offering buyers the first opportunity to secure a brand new home in this fantastic leafy location in Binfield. We believe Burrington properties are a cut above the rest with our quality specification that comes as standard and our emphasis on attention to detail and craftsmanship. We know that good quality, traditionally-styled homes are popular in this area and so we expect demand to be strong, but those that get in early and buy off-plan have the advantage of being able to personalise their home and make it exactly as they want it,” said John Scott, Sales and Marketing Director at Burrington Estates.

Highlights of Burrington Estates’ carefully chosen specification include; a choice of Shaker or contemporary Scandinavian style kitchen units; and statement Laufen sanitaryware. Kitchen and dining areas incorporate bi-fold doors to create spaces filled with natural light and offering seamless indoor / outdoor living.

On select plots, buyers at an early stage of construction can choose the configuration of their ground floor with the option to include a wall to create a separate space for home working or a family room, or leave it all open plan as a large living/dining area. Burrington Estates is offering this choice, subject to stage of build, to reflect the evolving ways we use our homes, with more people remote working than ever before, and the increasing importance of creating spaces that work for all members of the family.

All properties at Tilehurst Green will also benefit from numerous green credentials, including air source heat pumps installed to generate renewable heat and cut the cost of energy bills. Electric car charging points are also offered to all driveways, alongside energy efficient underfloor heating which not only contributes to reducing energy bills, but also provides a minimalist look for modern living.

Binfield is a hub for families with its green open spaces, local amenities and excellent schools, including the King’s Academy Binfield, the first all-through school in Bracknell Forest. Residents of Tilehurst Green will be conveniently located within walking distance of Binfield’s shops, cafes and country pubs. Attractive village living is combined with the convenience of Bracknell town centre less than three miles away. Thanks to regeneration in recent years, Bracknell offers a wide range of shopping and leisure facilities including the Lexicon shopping centre, Waitrose and many other high street shops, as well as direct trains to London Waterloo in around an hour.