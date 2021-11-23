Construction on New Homes in Bristol Begins

A ground-breaking event to mark the start on site of the first new homes at McArthur’s Yard in Bristol took place on Wednesday 17th November, when the Cabinet Member for Housing Delivery and Homes, Councillor Tom Renhard joined senior members of The Guinness Partnership and The Hill Group to officialise this important milestone.

“A great partnership between Guinness and Hill, together with Bristol City Council planning department has resulted in this derelict brownfield site, which sat vacant for 20 years, to at last be put to good use. I am thrilled to be here today to break ground on what will soon become new homes for the people of Bristol,” said about the start of work on site, Councillor Renhard.

This significant harbourside site in Bristol’s historic dockyard is one of a few areas that has remained undeveloped in the City. Once completed, McArthur’s Yard will provide 142 new-build homes for market sale, shared ownership and social rent as well as commercial space on the ground floor and a café for the enjoyment of the community.

“We are delighted to have welcomed Councillor Renhard to join us this morning and thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend our event. This ceremony marks an important ‘next step’ for Guinness and our delivery partner, Hill as we begin to create a new waterside community. I am delighted that work has now commenced on this significant addition for the city,” added Jon Milburn, Group Development Director at The Guinness Partnership.

Mc Arthur’s Yard will provide a collection of 142 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes will be modern in design, thermally efficient and economical to live in with 20% of the energy generated through renewables. The scheme will also include cycle spaces for residents to easily access the city centre and electric car charging points will be installed to enhance the environmental credentials.

Throughout the build of this new mixed- used development, new jobs will also be created for skilled local construction whilst the new street-level commercial units at the development will continue to boost the local economy whilst also offering local residents a wider choice of businesses on their doorsteps.

“We are delighted to celebrate the start of this exciting regeneration project in Bristol, a city which has a growing demand for housing. McArthur’s Yard will provide an attractive mix of new social and private apartments and houses which we will be creating to suit today’s lifestyle. I am sure many people will really enjoy living in this unique waterside development once completed,” commented Chief Executive for Hill Group, Andy Hill.