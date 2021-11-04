Contractor celebrates stellar month with multiple award wins

Midlands-based contractor G F Tomlinson is celebrating a successful award season after scooping six property and construction accolades, as well as being shortlisted for four national building awards, in less than a month.

The contractor, which has offices in Derby, Newark and Birmingham, won two awards and was shortlisted for a third at the Bricks Awards, was crowned a winner at the East Midlands Property Awards and scooped three regional awards at the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

At the Bricks Awards, G F Tomlinson was named as Responsible Business of the Year and Overall Winner on the night. The company’s Nottingham Castle transformation project was also shortlisted under Sustainable Development of the Year. Winners were announced at a ceremony held at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in September.

The contractor achieved further success with its flagship project at Nottingham Castle – winning Regeneration and Restoration Project of the Year at the East Midlands Property Awards, and Best Non-Residential Conversion at the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

Nottingham Castle, which reopened to the public earlier this year following lockdown, has recently undergone a £31million redevelopment – with construction and restoration being carried out by G F Tomlinson acting as main contractor.

The redevelopment saw careful restoration of the Castle’s 17th century roof, a new extension to house exhibition galleries, and the construction of a visitor centre with a ticketing office, café and outdoor seating area.

The contractor has also won two further accolades at the LABC Building Excellence Awards – naming its Tower Gardens Pavilion project in Skegness as Best Public or Community Building, which was successfully delivered via the company’s ongoing involvement on the Scape Regional Construction framework, and the Medical Technologies Innovation Facility for Nottingham Trent University as Best New Build.

Due to its regional LABC success, the company is now shortlisted for three national awards which are due to be announced 28th January 2022 at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge in London.

G F Tomlinson’s fourth national shortlisting is at the prestigious Building Awards – with Nottingham Castle named as a finalist in the Refurbishment Project of the Year category. A black-tie ceremony announcing the winners took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London 2nd November.

Chris Flint, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We are absolutely delighted with our award achievements this year – it is great to be recognised at all of these acclaimed regional awards, coming up against strong competition that showcases all the fantastic work that has been happening in the industry over the last year.

“Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has posed, the industry remains buoyant and has delivered a number of exceptional schemes across the East Midlands and we are pleased to have played our part.

“It is also exciting to be shortlisted for the national Building Awards and LABC awards – Nottingham Castle is our flagship project to date and we were pleased to work with so many different local and regional specialists and teams to complete the work on time. Throughout the project we ensured that labour was sourced from local businesses and organisations and we are proud to say we were able to recycle 97% of the onsite construction waste as we continue to take responsibility of our sustainable footprint. It is also rewarding to see a relatively small project like the Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness pick up so many regional awards and go on to national recognition. Working jointly with our partners, Scape, this project has a strong community story to tell.”

G F Tomlinson works across multiple sectors within the construction industry including education, healthcare, residential and heritage.

Over the years, it has partnered with a number of framework clients including Scape’s Regional Construction framework, delivering local projects with the aim of providing social value initiatives in order to benefits the communities, environment and economy within the midlands region.