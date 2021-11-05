Contractors appointed to £500 million public buildings and infrastructure framework in Scotland

Fifteen contractors have won places on a new £500 million framework to deliver new build, infrastructure and refurbishment works for the public sector in Scotland.

The Public Buildings and Infrastructure (PB3) framework from Livingston-based SPA allows public sector organisations in Scotland to source contractors for works relating to the construction and refurbishment of educational, healthcare, emergency service and community buildings. It can also be used for residential properties within mixed-use developments, as part of a commercial building conversion, or for delivering student accommodation.

SPA Director, Clive Feeney, said: “Our Public Buildings and Infrastructure framework has been built with the Scottish public sector’s needs at the forefront. It offers a broader range of works, more flexibility for mixed use projects, and expanded value bands to provide more options for procuring projects. A significant new addition is the ability to procure standalone infrastructure projects, such as bridges, retaining walls, drainage and new roadways.

“The new framework has been divided into five Scottish regions, with a range of regional and national contractors appointed, giving local authorities the chance to use local contractors where appropriate. We have also made changes to the pricing schedule to give partners more cost certainty at the start of the procurement process.”

The PB3 framework has four workstreams, covering new build only; refurbishment only; new build and refurbishment; and new build, refurbishment and infrastructure for projects at three different value bands. All contractors on the framework have been carefully vetted and are compliant with Scottish public sector procurement legislation.

The full list of appointed companies, listed alphabetically, is:

Balfour Beatty Construction Ltd

BAM Construction Ltd

Bancon Construction Ltd

CCG (Scotland) Ltd

Clark Contracts Ltd

Compass Building and Construction Services Ltd

Galliford Try Construction Ltd

GHI Contracts Ltd

Hadden Construction Ltd

Interserve T/A Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd

Kier Construction Ltd

M & J Group (Construction and Roofing) Ltd

Maxi Construction Ltd

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure Ltd.

Robertson Construction Group Ltd

The PB3 framework will run from 27 October 2021 until 30 September 2025, however individual call-off projects can be completed beyond the four-year duration as long as the contract is in place prior to the framework expiry date.

PB3 replaces SPA’s previous Schools and Community Buildings SCB1 and 2 frameworks, under which SPA Partners delivered 11 new primary schools, 13 new nurseries, 28 primary school expansions and 26 primary and secondary school refurbishments. Most recently, West Dunbartonshire Council used SPA’s SCB2 framework to procure its £15.1 million Renton campus project.