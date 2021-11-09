Daikin introduces world’s first high-capacity R-32 refrigerant split heat pump offering cooling, along with heating and domestic hot water

Daikin Altherma 3 R is the world’s first high-capacity R-32 refrigerant split heat pump that offers cooling, along with heating and domestic hot water. The third generation R-32 refrigerant heat pump is even more sustainable and replaces the previous generations that run on R410-A refrigerant. This change represents a reduction of 75% in the environmental impact. Daikin Altherma 3 R stands out thanks to its improved compactness, design and performance.

Innovation as a driving force to net zero heating and cooling

As the market leader, Daikin Europe is constantly looking for innovation possibilities for heat pumps. Daikin Altherma 3 R is setting new standards: it’s the world’s first high-capacity R-32 refrigerant split air-to-water heat pump that also offers cooling. Similar heat pumps already exist in a heating and domestic hot water set-up, but Daikin went a step further and added the cooling feature.

Importantly, Daikin Altherma 3 R runs on R-32 refrigerant. It replaces its predecessors that run on the R410-A refrigerant. R-32 has a global warming potential (GWP) that is one-third lower than R410-A. Deciding to use an R-32 product reduces the environmental impact by 75% compared to R-410A. It leads directly to lower energy consumption, thanks to its high energy efficiency. Patrick Crombez, General Manager Heating and Renewables SBU at Daikin Europe, specifies, “At Daikin, innovation, along with sustainability, is a driving force in everything we do. Daikin Altherma 3 R combines both factors in a rather unique way: It’s not only a world’s first, but also a sustainable promise.“

Improved compactness, design and performance

Daikin Altherma 3 R is the perfect heat pump for new large houses thanks to its improved compactness, design and performance. Its outside unit is smaller and can fit under a window: it is equipped with 1 large fan instead of 2 smaller ones for a high-capacity unit, reducing its height by 25%. This unobtrusive heat pump seems to blend into any environment since it hides the fan from view via a black front grille made of horizontal lines. It offers all-year round comfort with heating, domestic hot water and cooling, a world premiere for a high-capacity R-32 refrigerant split heat pump. This heat pump has it all: it is a versatile air-to-water heat pump for new large buildings.